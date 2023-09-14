Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?
Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have two points and the winner of the virtual knock-out game will progress to the final.
An injury-hit Pakistan will have the tough task of taming a high-spirited Sri Lanka when they lock horns in a Super 4 match on Thursday for a place in the Asia Cup final.
Team India defeated Pakistan and Sri Lanka to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final that will be played on Sunday. India will play against Bangladesh on Friday.
Pakistan have made five changes to their playing XI. They will be without pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as both of them have been injured. Pakistan have also dropped their opening batter Fakhar Zaman.
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-born cricketer Zaman Khan is all set to make his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Zaman, a young fast bowler who has had a typical rag to riches story, belongs to a poor family from Mirpur in PoK. He played first for Rawlakot Hawks in the Kashmir League and has now appeared in T20 leagues in Canada and Sri Lanka.
Zaman has not played any first class game but has represented Pakistan in six T20 Internationals against Afghanistan and New Zealand.
Sri Lanka too have been hit hard by injuries in the run-up to the tournament as key players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara are not a part of the squad.
The Dasun Shanaka-led team put up an impressive fight against the mighty Indian team on Tuesday. Even though they fell short by 41 runs while chasing a subpar target of 214, the 20-year-old all-rounder Dunith Wellalage impressed all with his five wicket haul and an unbeaten 42 off 46 balls.
Here is all you need to know about the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match:
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Date, Time and Venue
The PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match no. 5 will start at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday. The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast: How To Watch PAK vs SL On TV?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the PAK vs SL match live on Thursday.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Pakistan's Playing XI vs Sri Lanka
Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.
Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI vs Pakistan
Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
Asia Cup 2023 Latest Points Table
