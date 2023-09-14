Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

An injury-hit Pakistan will have the tough task of taming a high-spirited Sri Lanka when they lock horns in a Super 4 match on Thursday for a place in the Asia Cup final.

Team India defeated Pakistan and Sri Lanka to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final that will be played on Sunday. India will play against Bangladesh on Friday.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have two points and the winner of the virtual knock-out game will progress to the final.

Pakistan have made five changes to their playing XI. They will be without pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as both of them have been injured. Pakistan have also dropped their opening batter Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-born cricketer Zaman Khan is all set to make his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Zaman, a young fast bowler who has had a typical rag to riches story, belongs to a poor family from Mirpur in PoK. He played first for Rawlakot Hawks in the Kashmir League and has now appeared in T20 leagues in Canada and Sri Lanka.

Zaman has not played any first class game but has represented Pakistan in six T20 Internationals against Afghanistan and New Zealand.