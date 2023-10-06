Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan vs Netherlands: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Here's all you need to know about ODI World Cup 2023's match no. 2 between Pakistan and Netherlands.

Updated On 09:45 AM IST, 06 Oct 2023

World Cup 2023, Match 2: PAK vs NED

Pakistan will face Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Coming in to the tournament, Pakistan is the second ranked ODI team in the world while Netherlands are at 14th in the rankings.

Photo Credit: X@KNCBcricket

World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Netherlands: Date

The PAK vs NED World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 6.

Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB

World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Netherlands: Time

The PAK vs NED World Cup match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.

Photo Credit: X@KNCBcricket

World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Netherlands: Venue

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match.

Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB

World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED: Live Streaming

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live in India while it will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Photo Credit: X@KNCBcricket

Pakistan vs Netherlands: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 6, Won By Pakistan: 6, Won By Netherlands: 0

Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB

Netherlands' Predicted Playing XI

Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Baressi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meerkeren, Aryan Dutt.

Photo Credit: X/@officialnordek

Pakistan's Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 05

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 5

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe