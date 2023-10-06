Pakistan vs Netherlands: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB
Here's all you need to know about ODI World Cup 2023's match no. 2 between Pakistan and Netherlands.
Pakistan will face Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Coming in to the tournament, Pakistan is the second ranked ODI team in the world while Netherlands are at 14th in the rankings.
The PAK vs NED World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 6.
The PAK vs NED World Cup match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match.
Star Sports Network will broadcast the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live in India while it will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Matches Played: 6, Won By Pakistan: 6, Won By Netherlands: 0
Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Baressi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meerkeren, Aryan Dutt.
Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
