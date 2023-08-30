Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Playing XI, H2H And How To Watch
Get all the latest updates on the Pakistan vs Nepal match in the Asia Cup 2023.
Asia Cup 2023: The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 is set to commence on Wednesday with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opening match in Multan, Pakistan.
The Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted in a hybrid model by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.
The competition will revert to a 50-overs format in this edition after being organised in the T20 version last year.
Pakistan heads into this opening fixture after a comprehensive series victory over Afghanistan which was recently held in Sri Lanka. A 3-0 clean sweep ensures the ODI World Number 1 side heads into this crucial tournament with a positive mindset.
On the other hand, this will be Nepal's first-ever appearance in the Asia Cup. They qualified for the 2023 edition of this tournament by winning the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup which was held in May 2023. In the final against the UAE side, Nepal ended up winning the game convincingly by 7 wickets.
The match will follow the opening ceremony which will start at 2:30 PM IST.
Pakistan vs Nepal: Date and Time
The Pakistan vs Nepal match of Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Pakistan vs Nepal: H2H Record
Pakistan and Nepal have never faced each other in an international match till now. The Asia Cup 2023 fixture will mark as the first meeting between these countries.
Pakistan vs Nepal: Playing XI
A day before the start of their match against Nepal, the Pakistan side named their playing XI for the Asia Cup opener.
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
The track at Multan has historically favored the spinners more than the pacers, hence Pakistan has gone ahead with a spin-trio of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha.
Nepal have not yet declared their playing XI and might do so during the toss itself.
Nepal Probable XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Where To Watch Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match On TV
Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India to catch all the live action of the Paksitan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match.
Where To Watch The Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match Online
Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Fans can watch the match for free on the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile app.
Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Build-up
Prior to the start of this match, Pakistan captain babar Azam shared his excitement over the commencement of the competition and also congratulated Nepal for their first-ever appearance in the Asia Cup tournament.
As per the press release on official PCB website - Babar Azam said, 'It is always a great feeling to play in front of the passionate Multan crowd and we all are very excited that the Asia Cup is beginning from this city. I want to congratulate Nepal for qualifying for the Asia Cup and I hope that their participation will give a boost to the development of the sport in the country. We are looking forward to playing Nepal and I am sure it will be a good contest."
On the other hand, Nepal cricket captain Rohit Paudel took to Twitter to express the pride he holds for leading the nation into thier first-ever Asia Cup. He wrote, 'Off to embrace challenges, chase dreams, and play with passion. Every stroke of the bat, every catch, and every moment on the field is a step closer to our goal. With dedication, team spirit and unwavering support, we forge ahead, carrying the hopes of a team and a nation'
Off to embrace challenges, chase dreams, and play with passion. Every stroke of the bat, every catch, and every moment on the field is a step closer to our goal.— Rohitpaudel17 (@rohitpaudel17) August 28, 2023
With dedication, team spirit and unwavering support, we forge ahead, carrying the hopes of a team and a nationð³ðµ pic.twitter.com/Eu1U4nevBF
During a pre-match conference, he spoke about being competitive and giving the best. He said, "We are playing for the first time, and it’s a big achievement for all of us. Pakistan is a very good side, and we want to give a competitive game to them, as well as India. So, we deserve to be here."