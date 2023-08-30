Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Playing XI, H2H And How To Watch

Asia Cup 2023: The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 is set to commence on Wednesday with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opening match in Multan, Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted in a hybrid model by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

The competition will revert to a 50-overs format in this edition after being organised in the T20 version last year.

Pakistan heads into this opening fixture after a comprehensive series victory over Afghanistan which was recently held in Sri Lanka. A 3-0 clean sweep ensures the ODI World Number 1 side heads into this crucial tournament with a positive mindset.

On the other hand, this will be Nepal's first-ever appearance in the Asia Cup. They qualified for the 2023 edition of this tournament by winning the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup which was held in May 2023. In the final against the UAE side, Nepal ended up winning the game convincingly by 7 wickets.

The match will follow the opening ceremony which will start at 2:30 PM IST.