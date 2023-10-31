Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the 31st match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The PAK vs BAN clash will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 2 PM IST onwards.

All but out of the semifinal race, Pakistan would be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak and add some semblance of respect to their floundering campaign when they take on an equally struggling Bangladesh in their do-or-die World Cup match.

Pakistan have just four points in their kitty and they can add a maximum of six more to touch 10 by the end of the league stage. Three teams are already above Pakistan and it would be a miracle of sorts if they make it to the knockout stage.

Pakistan are hurt by their woeful World Cup show and their head coach Grant Bradburn on Monday blamed it on 'foreign' Indian conditions and their lack of familiarity with the venues.

"We are in a position that we didn't want to be. We are determined at this stage of the tournament to be in control of our destiny but we're not. That hurts the group," said the Pakistani coach on the eve of their match against Bangladesh.

"This tournament is on foreign conditions for us. None of our players have played here before. Every venue is a new one, including this one," he added.

Bradburn said his side have done their homework meticulously. "We've done our homework meticulously on our opposition, on our venues that we're playing at, and we're prepared very, very well for each and every encounter."

"But the reality is that each and every venue is a new one for us and we don't feel disadvantaged at all in terms of the knowledge, the quality, the skill, the backing that we have for this team of cricketers," he said.

On the other hand, all is not well in the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh camp. Their batters have failed to post big totals. In their pervious match against the Netherlands, four of their top-six batters failed to score in double digits to be bundled out for 142 in a chase of 230.

It was their sixth defeat on the trot for the Bangla Tigers. Bangladesh have just two points from six matches and they are currently at ninth spot in the 10-team league.

"We will have to do our best and win, look for two points. We have had our team meetings and how can we overcome the situation. But it's us who have to show it in action, do it in the ground," Shakib said on the eve of their match against Pakistan.

"More than me, the whole team talked about. Only we can change the situation of our team with action, that's what we are trying to do."

A top-seven finish in the ongoing World Cup standings will seal an automatic qualification for the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alongside designated host Pakistan.

Bangladesh are occupying the ninth position ahead of bottom-placed England. "There is a lot to play for. As you know, we have to win to be able to qualify for the Champions Trophy. That's an important target I think we can set at this moment and to do that we have to win," he said.