Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?

Pakistan will face Australia in the World Cup warm-up fixture on Tuesday. Pakistan lost to New Zealand in their opening warm-up match by 5 wickets while Australia's match against the Netherlands was called off due to rain.

This will be the final opportunity for both teams to get some game time before the tournament begins on October 5. Pakistan will face Netherlands in their tournament opener in Hyderabad on October 6 while Australia will face hosts India in Chennai on October 8.

In their first warm-up match against New Zealand, barring the openers, Pakistan batters including Mohammad Rizwan (103 retired hurt off 91), Babar Azam (80 off 84) and Saud Shaukeel (75 off 53) had a good hit in the middle, helping their team post a daunting 345 for five in 50 overs.

Star pacer Shaheen Afridi did not bowl in the game, allowing Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali to audition for the new ball in the absence of injured Naseem Shah.

Rauf bowled only a four over spell and leaked 36 runs without a wicket. Hasan Ali, who is back in the Pakistan set up after nine months, was decent in his opening spell before going for runs in the later stages of the New Zealand innings.

Australian bowlers were impressive in their warm-up match against Netherlands in which Mitchell Starc took a hattrick. The match was called off due to rain. Steve Smith scored a sublime fifty while other batters struggled in the 23 overs they batted against the Dutch.

Even though it is a warm-up match, both Australia and Pakistan will hope to win it before starting their World Cup campaigns. Here's how you can watch the match live: