Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday. The PAK vs AFG game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 2 PM IST onwards.

Pakistan are currently placed fifth on the World Cup 2023 points table with four points in four matches while Afghanistan are placed at the bottom with a single victory in four matches.

A desperate Pakistan will be wary of a competent group of Afghanistan spinners’ ability to strike hard on an often-gripping Chepauk pitch. A win is mandatory for Babar Azam’s side after two successive defeats against India and Australia, as another slip up will severely hamper their ambitions to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

Pakistan opener Imam-Ul-Haq on Sunday promised a 'new' Pakistan team will take the field against Afghanistan. "We have played four matches and we are 2-2. We are confident. We will accept that we did not play well in the last two matches," said Imam on the eve of the game against Afghanistan.

"We will have to perform up to the mark. It matters a lot how you play on a given day. You can talk as much as you want. But it matters how you play on the day. We have talked about it. You will see a new team tomorrow in Chennai," Imam said.

When asked if the preparations would largely be spin-focused considering Afghanistan has the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Zadran, he said: "I don't believe that now we have a chance to do any kind of more practice. It's just we are in the tournament, and it's just about the top-up. We don't have that much time."

"We have already done all the preparations. We have played against Afghanistan in Hambantota, where we won 3-0, and they were also spin conditions venue," he said.

Pakistan also enjoys a 7-0 edge in the head-to-head stats against Afghanistan in ODIs. Apart from the on-field calculations, the Pakistan vs Afghanistan rivalry has developed some needle to it over the last few years.

If the teams can fire themselves up to the occasion, then we may just see another classic.

Head coach Jonathan Trott is hopeful Afghanistan can keep their World Cup campaign alive by pulling off a win against an under-pressure Pakistan, having come agonisingly close to defeating them earlier this year.

The 42-year-old added that the passionate rivalry between the two teams, who are desperate to win, would make it an enthralling contest in Chennai on Monday.

"I think for them (Afghans), it's a rivalry that excites them. It's a rivalry that sometimes in the past has been very passionate," Trott said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

"But I'm sure we'll see an exciting game tomorrow. It's just the nature of the rivalry. And both teams respect each other but are very desperate to win,' he added.