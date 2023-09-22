Pakistan Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Announced, Check Details Here

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Friday announced the 15-man squad for the ODI World Cup which will travel to India.

The announcement was made via a press conference conducted at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also announced three reserve players who will travel with the team to India and may be called upon in case of any injuries to the squad.

With this announcement, 8 teams out of the 10 participating in the ICC World Cup 2023 have announced their 15-player squad for the ODI world cup starting next month.

Only Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the two teams left who are yet to announce their squads for the CWC 2023.