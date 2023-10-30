Pakistan Head Coach Blames World Cup Debacle On 'Foreign Indian Conditions'

Four defeats on the trot have virtually dashed Pakistan's semifinal hopes. They have to win their remaining three matches by big margins and hope that other teams' results also favoured them to have any chance of making it to the last-four stage.

"We are in a position that we didn't want to be. We are determined at this stage of the tournament to be in control of our destiny but we're not. That hurts the group," said the Pakistani coach on the eve of their match against Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

"This tournament is on foreign conditions for us. None of our players have played here before. Every venue is a new one, including this one," he added.