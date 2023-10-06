Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup: Live Streaming & Telecast Details, H2H Record, Pitch Report

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Match 2 of the ODI World Cup will see four-time semi-finalists Pakistan take on Netherlands, who themselves have qualified for the ODI World Cup after a span of 12 long years.

Match 1 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 saw New Zealand register a thumping 9-wicket victory over 2019 World Cup Winners England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan will be favorites going into this clash and will also register their first ever ICC Cricket World Cup win in India - if they defeat Netherlands today.