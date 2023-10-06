Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup: Live Streaming & Telecast Details, H2H Record, Pitch Report
A high-scoring match is on the cards as both teams will look to start their Cricket World Cup campaign on a winning note.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Match 2 of the ODI World Cup will see four-time semi-finalists Pakistan take on Netherlands, who themselves have qualified for the ODI World Cup after a span of 12 long years.
Match 1 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 saw New Zealand register a thumping 9-wicket victory over 2019 World Cup Winners England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Pakistan will be favorites going into this clash and will also register their first ever ICC Cricket World Cup win in India - if they defeat Netherlands today.
Pakistan vs Netherlands: Date, Time And Venue
Match 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Paksitan and Netherlands will be held on Friday, October 6 at 2 pm IST. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be the venue for this World Cup match.
Pakistan vs Netherlands: When and Where to watch?
The PAK vs NED World Cup 2023 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India whereas the Disney+ Hotstar app will live stream the PAK vs NED World Cup match on its app and website for free.
Pakistan vs Netherlands: Head-To-Head ODI Record
In ODIs, Pakistan and Netherlands have played against each other six times. Pakistan has a 100% win record by winning all six encounters against the Dutch side.
Matches played: 6
Pakistan won: 6
Netherlands won: 0
The last time these two sides met in an ODI was in August 2022 during Pakistan's tour of Netherlands. Batting first Pakistan was bowled out for 206 runs despite their captain Babar Azam scoring a valiant 91 runs. In reply, the Dutch side looked on course to register their first win against the Pakistan side but eventually crumbled under the pressure and ended up losing the match by just 9 runs.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report
High-scoring matches could well be on the cards at this venue and bowlers can expect very little assistance from this pitch with it offering little or no grass covering.
A couple of warm-up matches which took place prior to the start of the 2023 World Cup saw scores in excess of 300+ in each innings indicating that this pitch will be a batsman's paradise and a bowler's nightmare.
Warmup match aside, the pitch has always been a batsman-friendly one with an average 1st innings score of 288. The last international ODI took place on this ground in January 2023 between India and New Zealand once again saw a score in excess of 300+ in both innings. Batting first India scored 349, whereas the NZ side scored 337 in their allotted 50 overs.
Here are the ODI stats of the matches played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Total number of ODIs played: 7
Matches won by team batting first: 4
Matches won by team bowling first: 3
Average 1st Innings scores: 288
Average 2nd Innings scores: 262
Highest Total: 350/4 by Australia against India in 2009
Lowest Total: 174/10 by England against India in 2011
Pakistan vs Netherlands Possible Playing XI
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Netherlands: Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Baressi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meerkeren, Aryan Dutt
Pakistan & Netherlands World Cup Squad
Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad