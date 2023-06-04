Official! Karim Benzema Leaves Real Madrid After 14 Years

Real Madrid called Karim Benzema "one of their greatest legend" and said that his career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism and that he has represented the values ​​of the club. The club said that Benzema has earned the right to decide his future and wished him and his family all the best while reiterating that the club will always be his home.

The club added, "Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football."