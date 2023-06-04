Official! Karim Benzema Leaves Real Madrid After 14 Years
Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid after 14 years at the end of the season
Real Madrid Centre Foward and Captain Karim Benzema will leave the club at the end of the season. The decision was conveyed by the Spanish club in an official statement. The club will hold an institutional act of tribute and farewell to Benzema on June 6 at 12 noon in Real Madrid City.
Real Madrid's Statement on Karim Benzema
Real Madrid called Karim Benzema "one of their greatest legend" and said that his career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism and that he has represented the values of the club. The club said that Benzema has earned the right to decide his future and wished him and his family all the best while reiterating that the club will always be his home.
The club added, "Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football."
Karim Benzema's Career At Real Madrid
Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009, at just 21 years of age. In his stint of 14 seasons, Benzema he has won 25 titles that include:
5 European Cups
5 Club World Cups
4 European Super Cups
4 Leagues
3 Copas del Rey
4 Spanish Super Cups.
Karim Benzema is the current Ballon d'Or and UEFA Player of the Year by winning 549 votes. Benzema is also included in FIFA FIFPRO Eleven and has won the Pichichi Trophy 2022. Karim Benzema made 647 appearances, and he is the second all-time goalscorer for Real Madrid with 353 goals.
ð«ð· Karim Benzema at Real Madrid:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 4, 2023
â¢ 643 games
â¢ 353 goals (2nd all time)
â¢ 165 assists (1st all time)
â¢ 25 trophies (tied 1st all time)
â¢ 1 Ballon d'Or
â¢ 1 UEFA Best Player
â¢ 4 Real Madrid POTY
â¢ 2 La Liga POTS
â¢ 13 yellow cards
â¢ 0 red cards
LEGENDARY. THANK YOU! â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/hh9BQQwcep
What's Next For Karim Benzema
Reports are rife that Karim Benzema will move to another Saudi Arabia club in January. It is speculated that Benzema has been invited to Saudi next week in order to prepare his move to Al Ittihad as new star of Arabian league. Benzema has reportedly been offered a two-year contract worth €400 million. However, nothing is official as of now. The announcement is expected next week mostly on Wednesday, a day after his farewell at Real Madrid