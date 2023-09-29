ODI World Cup 2023: List Of Commentators Released By ICC; Check Names Here
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will join the coverage.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed a star-studded panel of commentators for the Cricket World Cup 2023. The 13th edition of the Men's ODI World Cup will be held in India starting October 5.
The apex cricket body said that some of the most well-known cricket voices will grace ICC.tv's coverage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, giving the fans an unforgettable experience.
ICC.tv's coverage of the event will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme and a post-match wrap-up.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will join the coverage. Ponting is a three-time World Cup champion while Morgan led England to their first Men's World Cup title in the 2019 edition.
They will be supported by other World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden.
The commentary box will mark the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who called the memorable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand, the ICC said.
More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.
Well known commentators and former cricketers like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold will pe a part of the commentary panel.
The panel will be rounded off some of the leading broadcasters in the world who have had their fair share of iconic calls, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.
Full List Of Commentators For World Cup 2023
Ricky Ponting
Eoin Morgan
Shane Watson
Lisa Sthalekar
Ramiz Raja
Ravi Shastri
Aaron Finch
Sunil Gavaskar
Matthew Hayden
Nasser Hussain
Ian Smith
Ian Bishop
Waqar Younis
Shaun Pollock
Anjum Chopra
Michael Atherton
Simon Doull
Mpumelelo Mbangwa
Sanjay Manjrekar
Katey Martin
Dinesh Karthik
Dirk Nannes
Samuel Badree
Athar Ali Khan
Russel Arnold
Harsha Bhogle
Kass Naidoo
Mark Nicholas
Natalie Germanos
Mark Howard
Ian Ward
“The 50-over Men’s Cricket World Cup with the ten top teams taking on each other in India for the title of world champions – it does not get any bigger than this! This is going to be one grand tournament and I can promise you that the atmosphere is going to be exhilarating," Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying by the ICC website.
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India while Disney+ Hotstar will stream the tournament live on its app and website.
The tournament will get underway with the repeat of the 2019 final between New Zealand and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The final will take place at the same venue on November 19.
The warm-up matches for the Cricket World Cup 2023 began on Friday. The 10 teams will each play two official 50-over contests during the week leading up to the start of the World Cup on October 5.