ODI World Cup 2023: List Of Commentators Released By ICC; Check Names Here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed a star-studded panel of commentators for the Cricket World Cup 2023. The 13th edition of the Men's ODI World Cup will be held in India starting October 5.

The apex cricket body said that some of the most well-known cricket voices will grace ICC.tv's coverage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, giving the fans an unforgettable experience.

ICC.tv's coverage of the event will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme and a post-match wrap-up.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will join the coverage. Ponting is a three-time World Cup champion while Morgan led England to their first Men's World Cup title in the 2019 edition.

They will be supported by other World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden.

The commentary box will mark the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who called the memorable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand, the ICC said.

More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

Well known commentators and former cricketers like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold will pe a part of the commentary panel.

The panel will be rounded off some of the leading broadcasters in the world who have had their fair share of iconic calls, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.