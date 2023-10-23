ODI World Cup 2023: Disney+ Hotstar Creates New Viewership Record Of 4.3 Crore In India-NZ Match

Star batter Virat Kohli anchored another tricky chase with perfection after Mohammad Shami's sizzling five-wicket haul as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the World Cup in Dharamshala on Sunday.

This was India's first win over Black Caps in an ICC event after 20 years.

The India-New Zealand match of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday created a new viewership record with the peak touching the 4.3-crore mark, according to Disney+Hotstar.

The previous record of 3.5 crore viewers was achieved when India took on Pakistan on October 14.

"A total of 4.3 crore viewers were tuned in when experienced batter Virat Kohli left the ground after being dismissed for 95 in Dharamsala - the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket," a report on Cricket World Cup 2023's official website said.

"We want to thank our users who flocked to Disney+ Hotstar for the thrilling game between India vs New Zealand, and helped us reset the world record for concurrent viewers for a live-streaming event,” Disney+ Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan said.

“We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 million) at its peak during the match - a historical high and easily surpasses the 3.5 crore number (35 million) previously set for the India vs Pakistan match in the same tournament," he added.

Disney+ Hotstar is live streaming the Cricket World Cup 2023 for free on mobile.