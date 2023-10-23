ODI World Cup 2023: Disney+ Hotstar Creates New Viewership Record Of 4.3 Crore In India-NZ Match
The previous record of 3.5 crore viewers was achieved when India took on Pakistan on October 14.
Star batter Virat Kohli anchored another tricky chase with perfection after Mohammad Shami's sizzling five-wicket haul as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the World Cup in Dharamshala on Sunday.
This was India's first win over Black Caps in an ICC event after 20 years.
The India-New Zealand match of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday created a new viewership record with the peak touching the 4.3-crore mark, according to Disney+Hotstar.
The previous record of 3.5 crore viewers was achieved when India took on Pakistan on October 14.
"A total of 4.3 crore viewers were tuned in when experienced batter Virat Kohli left the ground after being dismissed for 95 in Dharamsala - the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket," a report on Cricket World Cup 2023's official website said.
"We want to thank our users who flocked to Disney+ Hotstar for the thrilling game between India vs New Zealand, and helped us reset the world record for concurrent viewers for a live-streaming event,” Disney+ Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan said.
“We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 million) at its peak during the match - a historical high and easily surpasses the 3.5 crore number (35 million) previously set for the India vs Pakistan match in the same tournament," he added.
Disney+ Hotstar is live streaming the Cricket World Cup 2023 for free on mobile.
ODI World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand
Mohammad Shami (5/54) starred with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 273 all out despite Daryl Mitchell's gutsy 130 off 127 balls.
Kohli (95 off 104) later anchored India's chase with a near blemish-free knock and shared three crucial 50-run stands with Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) to guide his side home in 48 overs.
With India on the cusp of victory, Kohli went for the record equalling 49th ODI hundred but much to the disappointment of a packed crowd at the HPCA stadium, he was caught in the deep.
"Shami took the opportunity with both hands. He's got class and so much experience and he used the conditions really well," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.
"At one stage NZ put up a big partnership there. Dew came in as well. But we have to give credit to the bowlers in the back end. Good start to the tournament but job is half done," he said.
Rohit had nothing much to say on Kohli's masterful knock as the maestro has been doing it for the country time and again.
"Nothing much to say about Virat. We've seen him do this for so many years. He backs himself to do the job," said the captain.
(With PTI inputs)