New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will play their final league game of the ODI World Cup 2023 when they face each other on Thursday. The 41st match of the tournament will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 2 PM IST onwards.

New Zealand’s campaign has hit a disheartening flatline after their early domination and the Kiwis will have to rediscover their bowling mojo for a World Cup reboot when they face knocked-out Sri Lanka.

Ahead of their last league match which is under rain threat, New Zealand are hobbling on eight points, aware of the fact that a defeat or a washout can throw them out of the tournament. They are now fourth on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table.

Pakistan (+0.036) and Afghanistan (-0.338), who also have eight points apiece, can also potentially reach 10 points with a win over England and South Africa in their respective final league match.

In that context, the Kiwis (+0.398) have to win sufficiently big to take care of the Net Run Rate as well. So, it is not an all too bright scenario for New Zealand, but a victory will at least keep them in the race to the semifinals for the time being.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday hoped returning pacer Lockie Ferguson could impart some fire to their bowling attack alongside new ball pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Ferguson had missed the last couple of games with right Achilles injury.

"He (Ferguson) balances out our attack nicely and made some really valuable contributions in the tournament and brings a bit of experience as well."

"So, naturally comes in and bowls with that high pace and it complements our new ball bowlers. So, we'll have to have a look at the surface and decide on our balance," said Williamson during the pre-match press meet.

Williamson also backed left-arm pacer Boult to come good in the crunch game against the Lankans. Boult has taken 10 wickets from eight matches in the tournament but he really has not been to able to make an impact with the new ball as he often does.

Having made an early exit from the World Cup, Sri Lanka’s assistant coach Naveed Nawaz admitted on Wednesday that the team has a lot of gaps to fill before emerging as a serious contender in global tournaments.

“We had to qualify for this World Cup. We were not in the top eight teams. We have gaps in skills to fill, and it's a massive subject,” said Nawaz during his pre-match press meet.

“We need to be patient because the (current) group of players are not going to change other than the players who are coming through from the grassroots. So, we need to see how we can upskill our players and get them at par with international standards,” said Nawaz.

Apart from the on-field issues, Sri Lankan cricket also had to tackle some tumultuous moments after the drama surrounding its cricket board back home. The country’s sports ministry had sacked the current office bearers of the board before a higher court reinstated them.

While admitting that the whole episode was challenging, Nawaz said they will have to focus on the match at hand.