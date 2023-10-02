New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?
Here is all you need to know about the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match.
New Zealand will face South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup warm up match on Monday. This will be the second and final warm-up game for both teams before they start their World Cup campaign.
In their first warm up match against Pakistan, Kane Williamson showed his class in his first competitive outing in six months while Rachin Ravindra sizzled at the top of the order as the BLACKCAPS gunned down a 346-run target in Hyderabad on Friday. New Zealand won the game by five wickets.
Williamson, who continues his knee rehabilitation from the injury he suffered in the IPL in March, only came out to bat on Friday and will not be part of the World Cup opener against England on October 5.
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee arrived in India on Sunday night after surgery on his injured thumb.
The 34-year-old senior paceman will depart to the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday with the aim of being available for the BLACKCAPS opening game of the tournament against England on Thursday in Ahmedabad, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement last week.
Back in camp! Tim Southee has arrived in India after surgery on his injured thumb in New Zealand. More | https://t.co/L2hZo4JbEQ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/8D5DTZH22L— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 1, 2023
On the other side, South Africa's first warm-up match against Afghanistan on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram. The Proteas will be without their captain Temba Bavuma who travelled back home due to family reasons. Aiden Markram will captain in his absence.
New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup Warm-Up Match: Date, Time And Venue
The NZ vs RSA World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, October 2. The match will start at 2 PM IST.
New Zealand vs South Africa Warm-Up Match Live Telecast And TV Channel Details
The NZ vs SA World Cup warm up match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD.
How To Watch NZ vs SA World Cup Warm-Up Match In New Zealand And South Africa?
Sky Sports NZ in New Zealand will broadcast the warm-up matches while in South Africa, SuperSport will broadcast "most warm up matches on linear TV," according to ICC.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs SA Match Online?
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match live on its app and website.
New Zealand Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee.
South Africa Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi.
(With PTI inputs)