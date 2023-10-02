New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?

New Zealand will face South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup warm up match on Monday. This will be the second and final warm-up game for both teams before they start their World Cup campaign.

In their first warm up match against Pakistan, Kane Williamson showed his class in his first competitive outing in six months while Rachin Ravindra sizzled at the top of the order as the BLACKCAPS gunned down a 346-run target in Hyderabad on Friday. New Zealand won the game by five wickets.

Williamson, who continues his knee rehabilitation from the injury he suffered in the IPL in March, only came out to bat on Friday and will not be part of the World Cup opener against England on October 5.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee arrived in India on Sunday night after surgery on his injured thumb.

The 34-year-old senior paceman will depart to the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday with the aim of being available for the BLACKCAPS opening game of the tournament against England on Thursday in Ahmedabad, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement last week.