New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?
Here is all you need to know about the Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match.
The warm up matches for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will begin on September 29.
Three matches - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, South Africa vs Afghanistan and New Zealand vs Pakistan will be played across Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad on Friday.
The warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand scheduled in Hyderabad will be held behind closed doors. News agency PTI had reported that the decision was taken because it would be difficult to deploy enough security one day after the Ganpati Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi.
Pakistan arrived in Hyderabad less than 48 hours before their opening World Cup warm-up fixture against New Zealand and fully aware of the task at hand, as many as 10 players including two travelling reserves turned up at the ground for the optional training session on Thursday.
After warming up in the field of play, Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed were the first batch of batters to hit the nets. Bowling to them were the fearsome pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and a fit-again Haris Rauf, who bowled for the first time since the game against India in Asia Cup on September 10.
Diving into the training session in Hyderabad with a purpose ðªð#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ZzDdMNBDWN— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2023
PTI reported that the optional session of the New Zealand team was a sideshow. With a second batch of Black Caps’ cricketers arriving in Hyderabad late on Wednesday night, only Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman came for practice.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is set to return from a long injury layoff in his side's World Cup warm-up matches.
The star batter hasn't played any cricket since March when he ruptured the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his right knee while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He underwent surgery in April.
"The plan is to be involved in the warm-up games. There is a strong desire to be involved as much as I can," Williamson said ahead of the team's departure to India.
Earlier this week, Tim Southee was also cleared to join the BLACKCAPS in India as he continues to progress his recovery from surgery on his fractured right thumb. As a contingency, pace-bowler Kyle Jamieson will also join the World Cup squad in India this week to train, the New Zealand Cricket board said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Ready to Roar in India! ð¦— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 28, 2023
The New Zealand cricket squad is on Indian soil, aiming for the #GreatestGlory at #CWC2023. ð
Tune-in to the #NZvPAK Warm-up Match in #WorldCupOnStar
Tomorrow, SEP 29, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/RWM9jBVQNj
New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup Warm-Up Match: Date, Time And Venue
The PAK vs NZ World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, September 29. The match will start at 2 PM IST.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Warm-Up Match Live Telecast And TV Channel Details
The PAK vs NZ World Cup warm up match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi to watch the match live.
How To Watch PAK vs NZ World Cup Warm-Up Match In Pakistan and New Zealand?
According to ICC, Sky Sport NZ is the official broadcaster of Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in New Zealand. PTV and ARY are the official broadcasters of the ODI World Cup in Pakistan.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs NZ Match Online?
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the PAK vs NZ World Cup warm-up match live on its app and website.
Pakistan Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.
New Zealand Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
(With PTI inputs)