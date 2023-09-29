New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?

The warm up matches for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will begin on September 29.

Three matches - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, South Africa vs Afghanistan and New Zealand vs Pakistan will be played across Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad on Friday.

The warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand scheduled in Hyderabad will be held behind closed doors. News agency PTI had reported that the decision was taken because it would be difficult to deploy enough security one day after the Ganpati Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi.

Pakistan arrived in Hyderabad less than 48 hours before their opening World Cup warm-up fixture against New Zealand and fully aware of the task at hand, as many as 10 players including two travelling reserves turned up at the ground for the optional training session on Thursday.

After warming up in the field of play, Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed were the first batch of batters to hit the nets. Bowling to them were the fearsome pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and a fit-again Haris Rauf, who bowled for the first time since the game against India in Asia Cup on September 10.