New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?
Here's all you need to know about ODI World Cup 2023's match between New Zealand and Netherlands.
In the 6th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand will face the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday.
New Zealand won their opening match by defeating defending champions England by 9 wickets whereas Netherlands lost to Pakistan by 81 runs in their first match.
New Zealand are on top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table due to a superior net run rate while the Netherlands are at number eight.
New Zealand achieved the win without their regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is yet to regain match fitness having nursed an ACL injury he suffered during the IPL earlier this year.
Tom Latham, who led the side against the Three Lions, will continue wearing the captain's band on Monday as well after Kiwi head coach Gary Stead indicated Williamson is still not fully match-fit to feature against the Dutch.
"Kane's also been progressing very well -- I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher and get a little more trust in his body," said Stead on Sunday.
"But he is progressing really well, and we are pretty confident he will be playing the third match for us. We have got another training to get through today, so we will finalise the team once we have got through that training. At this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament," he added.
As far as the Netherlands are concerned, their batting has to turn up in the match against New Zealand. Skipper Scott Edwards is yet to touch the 30-run mark in the last four ODIs.
Here is all you need to know about the New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match:
World Cup 2023, NZ vs NED: Date, Time And Venue
The New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match will be played on October 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match starts at 2 PM IST.
New Zealand vs Netherlands Head To Head In ODIs
The two sides have met on four occasions in the format so far, with New Zealand winning all the matches.
World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Telecast Details
Star Sports Network will broadcast the New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match in India.
World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 match on its app and website.
World Cup 2023: How To Watch NZ vs NED In New Zealand And Netherlands?
For cricket fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is the place to be for Men’s Cricket World Cup matches. As per media reports, NOS Sport and Yupp TV will livestream the World Cup 2023 in the Netherlands.
New Zealand's Likely Playing XI
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Netherlands' Likely Playing XI
Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
(With PTI inputs)