New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

In the 6th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand will face the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday.

New Zealand won their opening match by defeating defending champions England by 9 wickets whereas Netherlands lost to Pakistan by 81 runs in their first match.

New Zealand are on top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table due to a superior net run rate while the Netherlands are at number eight.

New Zealand achieved the win without their regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is yet to regain match fitness having nursed an ACL injury he suffered during the IPL earlier this year.

Tom Latham, who led the side against the Three Lions, will continue wearing the captain's band on Monday as well after Kiwi head coach Gary Stead indicated Williamson is still not fully match-fit to feature against the Dutch.

"Kane's also been progressing very well -- I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher and get a little more trust in his body," said Stead on Sunday.

"But he is progressing really well, and we are pretty confident he will be playing the third match for us. We have got another training to get through today, so we will finalise the team once we have got through that training. At this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament," he added.

As far as the Netherlands are concerned, their batting has to turn up in the match against New Zealand. Skipper Scott Edwards is yet to touch the 30-run mark in the last four ODIs.

Here is all you need to know about the New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match: