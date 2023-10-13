New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

World Cup Match Today: New Zealand will face Bangladesh in the 11th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday. New Zealand are in the second position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table while Bangladesh are sixth.

New Zealand have received a major boost as regular captain Kane Williamson and senior pacer Tim Southee are now available for selection against Bangladesh. Williamson and Southee had missed the Kiwis' matches against England and Netherlands. Tom Latham stood in for Williamson as New Zealand captain in those games.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead revealed that Williamson had made sufficient recovery from the surgery after an ACL tear, so had Southee from the procedure on his thumb.

However, the Kiwis will have a selection dilemma. Rachin Ravindra, who batted at No. 3 in the absence of Williamson, has notched up a hundred and fifty in two World Cup outings, and the Kiwis will have to think hard as to who to be benched to accommodate the returning 33-year-old.

While keeping that minor headache for later, New Zealand will be pleased to see the form of their top-order batters like Will Young, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Despite a walloping at the hands of England in their last match, Bangladesh will hope to make a strong comeback against the Kiwis. Their spin trio of captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken 11 wickets from two matches.

The Tigers will pin their hopes on those three to weave their magic on New Zealand to notch up a crucial victory. The Chepauk pitch is likely to assist the spinners from both the teams as it did during the India vs Australia match on October 8.

New Zealand also will feel quietly confident about their chances because of the presence of Mitchell Santner, who is currently the highest wicket-taker in this World Cup with seven wickets.