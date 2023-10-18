New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online

World Cup 2023 match today: New Zealand will face Afghanistan in the 16th match of the ODI World Cup on Wednesday. The NZ vs AFG match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 2 PM IST onwards.

New Zealand are in the second position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table with three wins in three matches while Afghanistan are placed sixth with a win and two loses in three games.

Afghanistan's upset win over defending champions England has given the side a new stature and New Zealand would underestimate Hashmatullah Shahidi's side at their own peril when the two sides clash.

While the Kiwis would look to keep their unbeaten run going in the tournament, Afghanistan, who shocked England by 69 runs, would be keen to create another big upset and put their campaign firmly on track in the showpiece event.

New Zealand will again be led by wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham after their charismatic skipper Kane Williamson suffered a fracture on his left thumb during the match against Bangladesh and was ruled out for a few games.

Williamson, who had missed the opening two matches -- against England and the Netherlands -- due to an ACL injury suffered during IPL 2023, was looking good to strike a century after being out of action for more than five months. But the skipper's innings was cut short at 78 when he was struck on the thumb by a throw from the outfield.

It would be interesting to see if pacer Tim Southee finally gets a chance against Afghanistan, having recovered from a thumb injury, though his match fitness has remained an issue.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on Tuesday said the upset win over defending champions England will give his side a lot of confidence in their World Cup match against New Zealand.

"Definitely it was a big win for us. England are defending champion. So, that will give a lot of confidence for our team," he said during the pre-match press conference.

"And we had belief from the beginning of the tournament, but the first two games didn't go our way," he added.

The two teams have clashed in this format only twice with New Zealand winning on both occasions. Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the NZ vs AFG match.