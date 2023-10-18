Netherlands Cause Another Big World Cup Upset, Stun South Africa By 38 Runs

A bunch of semi-professionals from the Netherlands, including an Uber Eats delivery boy, caused the World Cup's second major upset in three days, as it shocked an in-form South Africa by 38 runs here on Tuesday.

Put into bat in challenging conditions after the rain reduced the contest to 43 over a side, the Netherlands found themselves reeling at 140 for seven before their captain Scott Edwards staged a remarkable recovery with an unbeaten 78 off 69 balls to take his side to a fighting 245 for eight.