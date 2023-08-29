Neeraj Chopra: Here's A Look At The Titles & Medals Won By The Star Javelin Thrower
Here is a list of all the times Neeraj Chopra has won a medal.
Javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra on Sunday brought home India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. His second throw of 88.17m in the javelin final was strong enough for him to win a gold medal.
As Chopra added yet another medal to his tally, here are all the competitions in which he has won a medal for the country.
World Champion. What a feeling.— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 28, 2023
India, this is for you.
Neeraj Chopra's Medals List
Here is the complete list of medals won by Neeraj Chopra:
2016
South Asian Games - Gold medal
Asian U20 Championships - Silver medal
World U20 Championships - Gold medal
2017
Asian Athletics Championships: Gold medal
2018
Commonwealth Games: Gold medal
Asian Games: Gold medal
2021
Olympics: Gold medal
2022
World Championships: Silver medal
2023
World Championships: Gold medal
In addition to these major championships, Neeraj Chopra has also won several other international competitions, including the Diamond League final in 2022, and 2023. He is the current world record holder for the junior javelin throw.
With his win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win gold at this prestigious event. He is also the only Indian track and field athlete to have won gold medals at the Olympics, the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, and the World Championships.
Neeraj Chopra's Notable Wins
In 2016 at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal with a throw of 86.48 meters, which was a world junior record at the time.
At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Neeraj became the first Indian javelin thrower to win at the Commonwealth Games.
In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics.
In 2023, Neeraj clinched the only gold medal missing in his decorated trophy cabinet - the World Athletics Championships medal.