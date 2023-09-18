Mumbai City FC vs. Nassaji Mazandaran, ACL 2023: Playing XI, When And Where To Watch?
Mumbai City FC will look to start their AFC Champions League campaign with a win. Here's all you need to know.
Mumbai City FC will kick-off their AFC Champions League 2023-24 campaign in Group D with a home game against Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran on Monday, September 18 at 7:30 PM IST.
Mumbai City FC Head Coach Des Buckingham and goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa attended a pre-match press conference ahead of their first Group D fixture against the Iranian Hazfi Cup Champions.
Head Coach Des Buckingham, spoke about the thier previous AFC Champions League campaign. He said, “We were slightly disappointed not to qualify for the next round last season and rather than maybe what the perception was going into the ACL last time. So, to change that narrative afterwards was very positive and I think it really showcased what Indian football can do on this stage.”
Phurba said, “We are very excited as a unit, and as a player, you always want to play against the best and play in the best of the tournaments in Asia. So, it’s an exciting and good opportunity for us to showcase what we can do as a team.”
MCFC vs Nassaji match: Venue
The MCFC vs NAS match will be played at the Shree Shiva Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. Mumbai City FC will be making their second successive appearance in the AFC Champions League. Mumbai City became the first Indian team to win an AFC Champions League match en route to a second-place finish in Group B. In the previous edition, they had missed out on a place in the Round of 16.
Where To Watch MCFC vs Nassaji football match?
The MCFC vs NAS match of the AFC Champions League 2023 will be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. Fans can catch live streaming of the MCFC vs NAS match on FanCode app and website.
Apart from Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City FC will be accompanied by last edition’s finalists and four-time AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal and Uzbekistan side Navbahor.
GROUP D (WEST ZONE)
Al Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia)
Nassaji Mazandaran FC (Iran)
Mumbai City FC (India)
Navbahor (Uzbekistan)
Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran Playing XI
Mumbai City FC Playing XI: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke (C), Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Yoëll Van Nieff, Apuia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Díaz
Nassaji Mazandaran Playing XI: Rashid Mazaheri, Amir Janmaleki, Ehsan Hosseini, Mohammadreza Mehdizadeh, Ghaed Rahmeti, Farshid Esmaeili, Mohammadreza Abbasi, Saber Hardani, Hossein Zamehran, Alaa Abbas, Mohammad Azadi.
MCFC vs Nassaji: Squads
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Phurba Lachenpa, Ahan Prakash, Bhaskar Roy
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Tiri, Sanjeev Stalin, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues
Midfielders: Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Franklin Nazareth, Jayesh Rane, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Yoell Van Nieff
Forwards: Abdenasser El Khayati, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Gurkirat Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Seilenthang Lotjem, Vikram Pratap Singh