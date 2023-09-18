Mumbai City FC vs. Nassaji Mazandaran, ACL 2023: Playing XI, When And Where To Watch?

Mumbai City FC will kick-off their AFC Champions League 2023-24 campaign in Group D with a home game against Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran on Monday, September 18 at 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai City FC Head Coach Des Buckingham and goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa attended a pre-match press conference ahead of their first Group D fixture against the Iranian Hazfi Cup Champions.

Head Coach Des Buckingham, spoke about the thier previous AFC Champions League campaign. He said, “We were slightly disappointed not to qualify for the next round last season and rather than maybe what the perception was going into the ACL last time. So, to change that narrative afterwards was very positive and I think it really showcased what Indian football can do on this stage.”

Phurba said, “We are very excited as a unit, and as a player, you always want to play against the best and play in the best of the tournaments in Asia. So, it’s an exciting and good opportunity for us to showcase what we can do as a team.”