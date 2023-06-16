MPL 2023: Ratnagiri Jets Vs Solapur Royals - Date, Time, Playing XI & Where To Watch

The Maharashta Premier League has begun with a bang, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's Puneri Bappa easily winning match number one of the MPL 2023 tournament by 8 wickets. Whereas match two saw a close fight between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings and Eagle Nashik Titans, with the latter winning the game by a margin of just 4 runs under the VJD (V. Jayadevan System) method.

Match 3 of MPL 2023 will see Azim Kazi-led Ratnagiri Jets take on Satyajit-led Solapur Royals.