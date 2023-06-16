MPL 2023: Ratnagiri Jets Vs Solapur Royals - Date, Time, Playing XI & Where To Watch
Match will see team Ratnagiri take on Team Solapur at MCA stadium in Pune.
The Maharashta Premier League has begun with a bang, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's Puneri Bappa easily winning match number one of the MPL 2023 tournament by 8 wickets. Whereas match two saw a close fight between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings and Eagle Nashik Titans, with the latter winning the game by a margin of just 4 runs under the VJD (V. Jayadevan System) method.
Match 3 of MPL 2023 will see Azim Kazi-led Ratnagiri Jets take on Satyajit-led Solapur Royals.
Here are some key details about this MPL 2023 match number 3
Toss
Ratnagiri Jets have won the toss and elected to field.
Ratnagiri Jets Vs Solapur Royals Playing XI
Solapur Royals Playing XI: S Bachhav, P Deshetti, Y Nahar, V More, R Rathod, A Kale, V Ostwal, O Rajput, S Pharate, Y Borkar, Y Shaikh
Ratnagiri Jets Playing XI: N Naik, K Chormale, T Srivastav, A Kazi, D Hinganekar, D Phatangare, R Patil, P Dadhe, N Dhumal, K Thorat, V Pawale.
Ratnagiri Jets Vs Solapur Royals Date And Time
The match number 3 between Team Ratnagiri and Team Solapur will be played on June 16. The match will begin at 8 PM.
How To Watch Ratnagiri Jets Vs Solapur Royals On TV?
Match number 3 between Team Ratnagiri and Team Solapur will be telecast live on DD sports TV channel.
How To Watch Ratnagiri Jets Vs Solapur Royals Online?
Live streaming of the Ratnagiri Jets Vs Solapur Royals MPL match will be available on the Fancode app and Website.
Ratnagiri Jets: Team Ratnagiri Squad
Azim Kazi, Vijay Pawale, Divyang Hinganekar, Ashkan Kazi, Rohit Patil, Prithviraj Shilamkar, Kiran Chormale, Dhiraj Phatangare, Preetam Patil, Krish Shahapurkar, Nikit Dhumal, Pradeep Dadhe, Kunal Thorat, Swaraj Wabale, S. Shahrukh Kadir, Yogesh Chavan, Tushar Shrivastav, Sahil Churi, Akilesh Gawale, Saurabh Shevalkar, Rushikesh Sonavne, Samarth Kadam, Nikhil Naik.
Solapur Royals: Team Solapur Squad
Vicky Ostwal, Satyajeet Bachhav, Omkar Rajput, Harshvardhan Tingre, Sunil Yadav, Yash Borkar, Prathamesh Gawde, Pranay Singh, Ansh Dhoot, Pratik Mhatre, Pravin Deshety, Atharva Kale, Yash Nahar, Mehul Patel, Yaasar Shaikh, Dev D Natu, Abhinav Bhatt, Swapnil Fulpagar, Sanket Pharate, Vishant More, Rushabh Rathod.