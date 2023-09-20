MotoGP India 2023: Dates, Time, Venue, Ticket Price, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

India's first MotoGP race -- the Grand Prix of Bharat is scheduled to take place this weekend.

Equipment for MotoGP's Grand Prix of India started arriving at the Buddh International Circuit, with the first batch of motorcycles and gears transported to Greater Noida near Delhi last week.

The 13th leg of the prestigious MotoGP event will be the next big motorsports event to be organised at BIC after the three Formula 1 races held at the venue between 2011 and 2013.

The Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix was dropped from the calendar following the 2013 season due to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues.

News agency PTI has reported that some of the riders and team officials bound for the inaugural MotoGP round in India, including six-time champion Marc Marquez, are awaiting their visas ahead of the race.

Sources in Repsol Honda Team confirmed to PTI that the arrival of its riders Marquez and Joan Mir in India has been delayed due to visa issues.

Dorna Sports are the organisers and rights holders of the event. Fairstreet Sports are the local promoters of the event.

Dorna and Fairstreet have signed a seven-year MoU for the race in India but the event's future hugely depends on how this weekend unfolds.

Here's all you need to know about the Grand Prix of Bharat.