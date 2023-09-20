MotoGP India 2023: Dates, Time, Venue, Ticket Price, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
The 13th leg of the prestigious MotoGP event will be the next big motorsports event to be organised at BIC.
India's first MotoGP race -- the Grand Prix of Bharat is scheduled to take place this weekend.
Equipment for MotoGP's Grand Prix of India started arriving at the Buddh International Circuit, with the first batch of motorcycles and gears transported to Greater Noida near Delhi last week.
The 13th leg of the prestigious MotoGP event will be the next big motorsports event to be organised at BIC after the three Formula 1 races held at the venue between 2011 and 2013.
The Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix was dropped from the calendar following the 2013 season due to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues.
News agency PTI has reported that some of the riders and team officials bound for the inaugural MotoGP round in India, including six-time champion Marc Marquez, are awaiting their visas ahead of the race.
Sources in Repsol Honda Team confirmed to PTI that the arrival of its riders Marquez and Joan Mir in India has been delayed due to visa issues.
Dorna Sports are the organisers and rights holders of the event. Fairstreet Sports are the local promoters of the event.
Dorna and Fairstreet have signed a seven-year MoU for the race in India but the event's future hugely depends on how this weekend unfolds.
Here's all you need to know about the Grand Prix of Bharat.
à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¦à¥à¤µ à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¬à¤®à¤à¤®à¥.. worldâs best and fastest have arrived to Uttar Pradesh. Thanks a lot to @CMOfficeUP @ChiefSecyUP @UPGovt @InfoDeptUP @UPGovtSports and our super cops @Uppolice @CP_Noida @dmgbnagar @DCPGreaterNoida @noidapolice @noidatraffic for getting @MotoGP convey safely. pic.twitter.com/gSp655po8f— MotoGP Bharat (@MotoGPBharat) September 14, 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023: Dates, Time And Venue
The race at the Buddh International Circuit is scheduled to be held on September 22-24.
MotoGP India 2023: Full Schedule
MotoGP Bharat 2023: Tickets And Prices
Tickets for the MotoGP Bharat 2023 are available on BookMyShow. The tickets are priced from Rs 800 to Rs 1,80,000. The tickets priced Rs 800 and Rs 10,000 have been sold out. These tickets will give fans access to all 3 days of the event.
MotoGP Bharat 2023: Live Telecast And Live Streaming
The high-pulsating action will be telecast live on Sports18 channel in India. MotoGP Bharat 2023 will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.
MotoGP Bharat 2023: About BIC
Total Length: 4.96 Km/ 3.08 Miles
Total Width: 12 m/ 39.37 ft
Right Corners: 8
Left Corners: 5
Longest Straight: 1,006 m/ 3300.53 ft
Image Source: motogp.com
Image Source: motogp.com
The Grand Prix of India will see some of the biggest names in Grand Prix motorcycle racing such as Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo, among others, in action, according to the organisers.
(With PTI inputs)