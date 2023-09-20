Men's T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Announces Venues For T20 WC In USA; Check Details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed three major USA cities: Dallas, Florida and New York, as the venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The USA is set to host the T20 World Cup for the first time, with Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York chosen as the venues for the grand event, the ICC said.

The apex cricket body said that the venues were chosen following an extensive evaluation of several options.

ICC said that modular stadium solutions will be applied to increase facilities for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

An agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York, on awarding of the required permit next month, ICC said.

Grand Prairie and Broward County will be increased in size by modular stadium solutions to expand seating, media and premium hospitality areas subject to final agreement.

“We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice was quoted by the official website as saying.

The ICC said that several other potential venues have been identified for pre-event matches and training. These include George Mason University in Washington, which is the home for Major League Cricket (MLC) team Washington Freedom.