BQPrimeSportsMayank Agarwal Reveals Answer To 'Whose Hand On Rishabh Pant's Shoulder?' Query
ADVERTISEMENT

Mayank Agarwal Reveals Answer To 'Whose Hand On Rishabh Pant's Shoulder?' Query

The picture is often shared by social media users and everytime they try to find out the answer.

28 Sep 2023, 4:10 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@mayankcricket</p></div>
Image Source: X/@mayankcricket

India cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Thursday finally answered the question that many cricket fans have been asking for years.

In 2019, Hardik Pandya uploaded a picture of himself along with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal on Twitter (now X). If was uploaded just after the Indian team made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Netizens could not figure out whose hand was on Rishabh Pant’s left shoulder. Social media users came up with many theories and hilarious explanations to answer the query.

The picture is often shared by social media users and everytime they try to find out the answer.

On September 28, one such user asked the question to Dinesh Karthik. The RCB keeper responded and said that even he is wondering and it is "best" to ask Rishabh Pant.

'It is My Hand On Rishabh Pant's Shoulder': Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal in a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that it was his hand on Pant's shoulder.

"After years of extensive research, debates and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know: it is MY hand on Rishabh Pant's shoulder," Agarwal said, adding that "any and al other claims are misleading and not true."

Here's How Netizens Reacted

"how long are your arms" asked a user responding to Agarwal's post. "Mystery solved. Finally!" commented another. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT