Mayank Agarwal Reveals Answer To 'Whose Hand On Rishabh Pant's Shoulder?' Query

India cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Thursday finally answered the question that many cricket fans have been asking for years.

In 2019, Hardik Pandya uploaded a picture of himself along with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal on Twitter (now X). If was uploaded just after the Indian team made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Netizens could not figure out whose hand was on Rishabh Pant’s left shoulder. Social media users came up with many theories and hilarious explanations to answer the query.

The picture is often shared by social media users and everytime they try to find out the answer.

On September 28, one such user asked the question to Dinesh Karthik. The RCB keeper responded and said that even he is wondering and it is "best" to ask Rishabh Pant.