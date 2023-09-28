Mayank Agarwal Reveals Answer To 'Whose Hand On Rishabh Pant's Shoulder?' Query
The picture is often shared by social media users and everytime they try to find out the answer.
India cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Thursday finally answered the question that many cricket fans have been asking for years.
In 2019, Hardik Pandya uploaded a picture of himself along with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal on Twitter (now X). If was uploaded just after the Indian team made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Netizens could not figure out whose hand was on Rishabh Pant’s left shoulder. Social media users came up with many theories and hilarious explanations to answer the query.
On September 28, one such user asked the question to Dinesh Karthik. The RCB keeper responded and said that even he is wondering and it is "best" to ask Rishabh Pant.
Even am wondering . Best is to ask @RishabhPant17 ð https://t.co/CxR6TncuzL— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 28, 2023
'It is My Hand On Rishabh Pant's Shoulder': Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal in a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that it was his hand on Pant's shoulder.
"After years of extensive research, debates and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know: it is MY hand on Rishabh Pant's shoulder," Agarwal said, adding that "any and al other claims are misleading and not true."
â¼ï¸â¼ï¸After years of extensive research, debates, and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know : it is MY hand on @RishabhPant17 shoulder â¼ï¸â¼ï¸— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 28, 2023
Ps : any and all other claims are misleading and not true ð pic.twitter.com/nmOy9Ka0pH
Here's How Netizens Reacted
"how long are your arms" asked a user responding to Agarwal's post. "Mystery solved. Finally!" commented another. Take a look at some of the reactions:
Hope someoneâs hand is on your shoulder too, Mayank. Come back, stronger. Youâre a special player.— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 28, 2023
Aapke haath toh kanoon se bhi zyada lambe hain !!!!!!! ð¥¶— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 28, 2023
The only question which needed to be answered post "why did kattapa kill baahubali" was "whose hand was on RP's Shoulder". ðð— Vishesh (@kedia_vishesh) September 28, 2023