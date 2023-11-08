Maxwell Is Proud Of His Dazzling Innings; Skipper Cummins Calls It Greatest ODI Knock

For his skipper, who had the best seat in the house during a world record stand of 202, it was an "I was there kind of moment." "Ridiculous. Don't know how to describe it. Great win! It has got to be the greatest thing that has ever happened. One of those days people will say yeah, I was at the stadium for this game," Cummins said after the game.

Maxwell was a touch cross with critics who had written the Australians off after back-to-back defeats in the first two games against India and South Africa.