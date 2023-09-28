[Updated] Australia World Cup Squad: Marnus Labuschagne Replaces Injured Ashton Agar

Cricket World Cup 2023: Cricket Australia on Friday announced that Marnus Labuschagne has been selected in the 15-man Australia World Cup squad at the expense of injured Ashton Agar.

Agar has been ruled out of the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India with a calf injury. It was the same injury that had ruled out the left-arm spinner from the South Africa series. Agar had returned home after just a single match against the Proteas for the birth of his first child.

Head, who had suffered a fractured hand during the fourth ODI against South Africa on September 15, has managed to kept his spot in the World Cup squad.

Australia had announced their 15-player provisional squad for the Cricket World Cup on September 6. The announcement also mentioned that the final 15-player squad will be confirmed later this month.

As per player inclusion rules set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), all teams participating in the ODI World Cup were required to announce their 15-player squads before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.