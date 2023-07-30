Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 Final: Date, Time, How To Watch

Major League Cricket (MLC), the professional T20 cricket league in the United States which began on July 13 will conclude on July 30 when Seattle Orcas and MI New York clash in the finals of the tournament.

Major League Cricket is operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and is also sanctioned by USA Cricket, it was also sanctioned by the ICC.

The league which began with six teams representing major U.S. cities will now see Seattle's Orcas take on New York's MI in the finals of the MLC 2023 tournament.

Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings are the sides which were eliminated from the tournament.

Seattle Orcas

Seattle Orcas who ended up at the top of the table after the 15-match round-robin stage came out victorious in the 1st Qualifier against the Texas Super Kings which took place on July 28.

Seattle Orcas won the game quite convincingly, the Texas Super Kings scored 126 runs in their allotted 20 overs, after opting to bat first. In response, the Seattle Orcas chased down the target in just 15 overs at the loss of one wicket thanks to Quinton de Kock who scored 88 runs in just 50 balls to take their side home.

MI New York

In the eliminator which took place on July 29, MI New York got the better of Texas Super Kings and won the match by 6 wickets. Choosing to field after winning the toss, MI New York bundled out the Texas side with a score of 158 runs in their 20 overs. It was Trent Boult who bowled a wonderful spell and ended up with figures of 24/4 in his four overs.

In response, the MI NY team got to a decent start and eventually won the game by six wickets with 6 balls to spare thanks to valuable contributions by Shayan Jahangir at the top followed by Dewald Brevis and Tim David in the middle order.