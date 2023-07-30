Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 Final: Date, Time, How To Watch
Get all the updates for the Major League Cricket final between Seattle Orcas and MI New York. Read on to know more.
Major League Cricket (MLC), the professional T20 cricket league in the United States which began on July 13 will conclude on July 30 when Seattle Orcas and MI New York clash in the finals of the tournament.
Major League Cricket is operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and is also sanctioned by USA Cricket, it was also sanctioned by the ICC.
The league which began with six teams representing major U.S. cities will now see Seattle's Orcas take on New York's MI in the finals of the MLC 2023 tournament.
Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings are the sides which were eliminated from the tournament.
Seattle Orcas
Seattle Orcas who ended up at the top of the table after the 15-match round-robin stage came out victorious in the 1st Qualifier against the Texas Super Kings which took place on July 28.
Seattle Orcas won the game quite convincingly, the Texas Super Kings scored 126 runs in their allotted 20 overs, after opting to bat first. In response, the Seattle Orcas chased down the target in just 15 overs at the loss of one wicket thanks to Quinton de Kock who scored 88 runs in just 50 balls to take their side home.
MI New York
In the eliminator which took place on July 29, MI New York got the better of Texas Super Kings and won the match by 6 wickets. Choosing to field after winning the toss, MI New York bundled out the Texas side with a score of 158 runs in their 20 overs. It was Trent Boult who bowled a wonderful spell and ended up with figures of 24/4 in his four overs.
In response, the MI NY team got to a decent start and eventually won the game by six wickets with 6 balls to spare thanks to valuable contributions by Shayan Jahangir at the top followed by Dewald Brevis and Tim David in the middle order.
MLC 2023 Final - Date And Time
The final of the 2023 edition of Major League Cricket between Seattle Orcas and MI New York will take place on Sunday, July 30 (local time)
In India it will be on Monday, July 31, at 6 AM.
The finals will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
MLC 2023 Final - Where To Watch Seattle Orcas vs MI New York match on TV
The final of the Major League Cricket 2023 tournament between Seattle Orcas and MI New York will be broadcasted live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.
MLC 2023 Final - Where To Watch Seattle Orcas vs MI New York match online
Live streaming of the final of the Major League Cricket match between Seattle Orcas and MI New York will be available on JioCinema and on FanCode app.
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Playing XI
Here is the likely playing XI of these two sides:
Seattle Orcas Playing XI
Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shubham Ranjane, Dwaine Pretorius, Imad Wasim, Wayne Parnell (c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, Cameron Gannon.
MI New York Playing XI
Shayan Jahangir, Dewald Brevis, Slade van Staden, Tim David, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), David Wiese, Steven Taylor, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil.
MLC 2023 Squads of Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings/MI New York
Seattle Orcas
Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell (C), Shubham Ranjane, Aaron Jones, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Matthew Tromp, Harmeet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Cameron Gannon, Nauman Anwar, Phani Simhadri, Nisarg Patel.
Signed, Sealed and Delivered ðð¤#PodSquad here are your Seattle Orcas ð#SeattleOrcas #MLC2023 #MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/BhGlcCVbw1— Seattle Orcas (@MLCSeattleOrcas) July 10, 2023
MI New York
Kieron Pollard (C), Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Ladda, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, David Wiese, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Behrendorff, Steven Taylor, Jasdeep Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Kyle Phillip, Saideep Ganesh, Jasdeep Singh.
Best of both worlds! ð¥¹ Hereâs your team, NY. ð«¶— MI New York (@MINYCricket) June 14, 2023
If you can't wait to see them LIVE, then buy your tickets now: https://t.co/edcMwq4ERu#OneFamily #MINewYork #MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/iJwRk2xjJV
Major League Cricket Broadcast List
Here is the list of countries and the broadcasting channels.
Australia (FOX Sports)
West Indies (SportsMax)
New Zealand (Sky NZ)
Pakistan (A Sports)
South Africa (SuperSport)
United Kingdom (BT Sport)
United States (Willow TV)
India (Viacom18 Sports Network)