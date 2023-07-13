Major League Cricket: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Broadcast Details Of MLC 2023
Major League Cricket's inaugural season which begins on July 14 and ends on July 31 will feature six prominent teams.
Major League Cricket (MLC) is an upcoming professional T20 cricket league in the United States. The league is operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and is also sanctioned by USA Cricket. A few months back, the ICC had also given official sanction for the league.
The league will have six teams representing major U.S. cities. The nineteen-match tournament which will begin on July 13 (in the United States) will be hosted by the following two venues:
Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas
Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina
Major League Cricket Date And Time
The T20 tournament will begin on July 13 (July 14 as per Indian standard time) and the final of Major League Cricket will take place on July 30 (July 31 as per Indian standard time).
Since these matches are being played in the US, the timings of the games as per local time will be - 1:30 PM, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. As per Indian standard time, the matches will begin at these times - 12:00 AM, 2:00 AM, 4:00 AM and 6:00 AM.
The tournament will cover a total of 19 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL). A total of six teams will play in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Major League Cricket Teams
Here are the six teams which are participating in the MLC 2023.
Los Angeles Knight Riders
San Francisco Unicorns
MI New York
Seattle Orcas
Washington Freedom
Texas Super Kings
Major League Cricket Schedule
The schedule comprises 15 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
Time is IST
MLC 2023 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in MLC 2023.
Los Angeles Knight Riders
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Zampa, Rilee Rossouw, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Ali Sheikh, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram, Gajanand Singh.
San Francisco Unicorns
Aaron Finch (C), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Smit Patel, Lungi Ndigi, Corey Anderson, David White, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Amila Aponso.
MI New York
Kieron Pollard (C), Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Ladda, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, David Wiese, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Behrendorff, Steven Taylor, Jasdeep Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Kyle Phillip, Saideep Ganesh, Jasdeep Singh.
Seattle Orcas
Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell (C), Shubham Ranjane, Aaron Jones, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Matthew Tromp, Harmeet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Cameron Gannon, Nauman Anwar, Phani Simhadri, Nisarg Patel.
Washington Freedom
Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Moises Henriques (C), Josh Philippe, Anrich Nortje, Tanveer Sangha, Marco Jansen, Andries Gous, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Saad Ali, Dane Piedt, Sujith Gowda, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ben Dwarshuis, Usman Rafiq.
Texas Super Kings
Faf Du Plessis (C), Devon Conway, Lahiru Milantha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Gerald Coetzee, Dwayne Bravo, Rusty Theron, David Miller, Calvin Savage, Cody Chetty, Zia Shahzad, Md Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla.
Major League Cricket International Broadcasters List
Major League Cricket (MLC) announced today (on July 12) that its historic inaugural season will be broadcasted live in many countries.
Here is the list of countries and the broadcasting channels.
Australia (FOX Sports)
West Indies (SportsMax)
New Zealand (Sky NZ)
Pakistan (A Sports)
South Africa (SuperSport)
United Kingdom (BT Sport)
United States (Willow TV)
India (Viacom18 Sports Network)
How to Watch Major League Cricket Live on TV in India?
All Major League Cricket matches will be broadcasted live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.
How to Watch Major League Cricket Live Online in India?
Live streaming of the Major League Cricket matches will be available on the JioCinema for free.
More About Major League Cricket
American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) is backed by Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan who are the founders of Willow TV, the largest cricket broadcaster in North America, and Satyan Gajwani and Vineet Jain of the Times Group in India.
Major Cricket League has also received the financial backing of around 120 million US Dollars from a number of investors, including Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO of Adobe.