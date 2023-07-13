Major League Cricket: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Broadcast Details Of MLC 2023

The T20 tournament will begin on July 13 (July 14 as per Indian standard time) and the final of Major League Cricket will take place on July 30 (July 31 as per Indian standard time).

Since these matches are being played in the US, the timings of the games as per local time will be - 1:30 PM, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. As per Indian standard time, the matches will begin at these times - 12:00 AM, 2:00 AM, 4:00 AM and 6:00 AM.

The tournament will cover a total of 19 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL). A total of six teams will play in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.