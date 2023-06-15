Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming & More
MPL 2023 begins on June 15 and features six teams across the breadth of Maharashtra.
MPL, organized under the guidance of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), is being modeled around the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL).
The MCA International Stadium, Gahunje in Pune will be the venue for the MPL, which will begin today on June 15.
MPL 2023 Date And Time
The T20 tournament will begin on June 15 and the final of MPL 2023 will take place on June 29.
The starting time for the afternoon games will be 2 PM IST whereas starting time for evening fixtures will be 8 PM IST.
The tournament will cover a total of 19 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).
A total of six teams will play in the 2023 edition of Maharashtra Premier League, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
MPL 2023 Teams
Here are the six teams which are participating in the Maharashtra Premier League.
Puneri Bappa
Eagle Nashik Titans
Kolhapur Tuskers
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings
Ratnagiri Jets
Solapur Royals
MPL 2023 Schedule
The schedule comprises 15 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
MPL 2023 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the Maharashtra Premier League.
Puneri Bappa: Team Pune
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohan Damle, Prashant Kore, Advay Shidhaye, Azhar Ansari, Shubhankar Hardikar, Vaibhav Choughule, Roshan Waghsare, Piyush Salvi, Aditya Daware, Saurabh Dighe, Shubham Kothari, Sohan Jamale, Saish Dighe, Sachin Bhosale, Abhimanyu Jadhav, Yash Kshirsagar, Pawan Shah, Shripad Nimbalkar, Harsh Sanghavi, Digvijay Patil, Ajay Borude, Adarsh Bothara, Bhushan Navande, Kunsh Dixit, Harsh Oswal, Suraj Shinde.
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings: Team Sambhajinagar
R. Hangargekar, Rameshwar Daud, Akash Jadhav, Mohsin Sayyad, Jagdish Zope, Hitesh Valunj, Rushikesh Nair, Swaraj Chavan, Om Bhosale, Shamsujama Kazi, Anand Thenge, Murtuza Trunkwala, Ranjit Nikam, Aniket Nalawade, Swapnil Chavan, Harshal Kate, Onkar Khatpe, Hrishikesh Daund, Ashwin Bhapkar, Tanesh Jain, Varun Gujar, Abhishek Pawar, Saurabh Navale
Ratnagiri Jets: Team Ratnagiri
Azim Kazi, Vijay Pawale, Divyang Hinganekar, Ashkan Kazi, Rohit Patil, Prithviraj Shilamkar, Kiran Chormale, Dhiraj Phatangare, Preetam Patil, Krish Shahapurkar, Nikit Dhumal, Pradeep Dadhe, Kunal Thorat, Swaraj Wabale, S. Shahrukh Kadir, Yogesh Chavan, Tushar Shrivastav, Sahil Churi, Akilesh Gawale, Saurabh Shevalkar, Rushikesh Sonavne, Samarth Kadam, Nikhil Naik.
Solapur Royals: Team Solapur
Vicky Ostwal, Satyajeet Bachhav, Omkar Rajput, Harshvardhan Tingre, Sunil Yadav, Yash Borkar, Prathamesh Gawde, Pranay Singh, Ansh Dhoot, Pratik Mhatre, Pravin Deshety, Atharva Kale, Yash Nahar, Mehul Patel, Yaasar Shaikh, Dev D Natu, Abhinav Bhatt, Swapnil Fulpagar, Sanket Pharate, Vishant More, Rushabh Rathod.
Eagle Nashik Titans: Team Nashik
Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Veer, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Aditya Rajhans, Arshin Kulkarni, Izhaan Sayed, Rehan Khan, Rishab Karwa, Razek Fallah, Omkar Akhade, Akshay Waikar, Prashant Solanki, Siddhant Doshi, Sahil Parikh, Vaibhav Vibhute, Kaushal Tambe, Harshad Khadiwale, Rohit Hadke, Varun Deshpande, Mandar Bhandari, Shubham Nagawade, Sharvin Kiswe.
Kolhapur Tuskers: Team Kolhapur
Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Kirtiraj Wadekar, Manoj yadav, Vidya Tiwari, Atman Pore, Akshay Darekar, Shreyash Chavan, Siddharth Mhatre, Taranjit Dhillon, Nihal Tusamad, Ravi Chaudhari, Ankit Bawane, Sachin Dhas, Nikhil Madas, Sahil Autade.
MPL 2023 Icon Players
The Maharashtra Premier League 2023 players auction was held on June 6, 2023.
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad was bid for the highest amount of 14 crore by the Pune franchise. Here is the list of each icon player per team.
Puneri Bappa - Ruturaj Gaikwad
Eagle Nashik Titans - Rahul Tripathi
Kolhapur Tuskers - Kedar Jadhav
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings - Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Ratnagiri Jets - Azim Kazi
Solapur Royals - Vicky Ostwal
Where to Watch MPL 2023 Live On TV?
The tournament will be broadcasted live on the National Television channel - DD Sports.
Where to Watch MPL 2023 Live Online?
Live streaming of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023 will be available on the Fancode app and Website.
MPL 2023 Prize Money
The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) ahs decalred that the prize money for the MPL 2023 shall be Rs 50,00,000 for Winners and Rs 25,00,000 for Runners-up.