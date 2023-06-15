Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming & More

The T20 tournament will begin on June 15 and the final of MPL 2023 will take place on June 29.

The starting time for the afternoon games will be 2 PM IST whereas starting time for evening fixtures will be 8 PM IST.

The tournament will cover a total of 19 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).

A total of six teams will play in the 2023 edition of Maharashtra Premier League, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.