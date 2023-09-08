Lionel Messi's New Boots By Adidas Have 'GOAT' Symbol On Them, See Pic
Find out about Lionel Messi's new shoes by Adidas, inspired by his World Cup boots, Leyenda
Apparel and footwear company Adidas has released new Lionel Messi shoes that have a 'GOAT' symbol on them and the number 10 on the heel.
The shoes are inspired by Messi’s 2022 World Cup boots, the "Leyenda," which is also known as "Stars" model.
In a post on Instagram, Adidas write, "bringing it back...inspired by his now-legendary, World Cup winning 'Leyenda' boot, introducing... X Crazyfast 'Las Estrellas'. available now."
The shoes features three stars that is a reference to Argentina's hat-trick of World Cup victories (1978, 1986, and 2022). Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, often referred to as the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time), and this recognition is based due to his skill and technique, playmaking abilities and scoring record.
Lionel Messi's boots
The shoes 'Las Estrellas' marks Messi's World Cup in Qatar. Adidas had previously paid homage to Messi's World Cup victory with 'Leyenda' boot featuring two stars and the iconic G.O.A.T design on the toe box.
The original "Leyenda" football boot retains its status as one of the most expensive football boots ever created, with resale prices surpassing £1,000. The recently released "Las Estrellas" edition has garnered substantial popularity among collectors. Nevertheless, Adidas has not disclosed any official information regarding the global distribution quantity.
In the recent match against over Ecuador in Buenos Aires, Messi's 78th-minute free-kick goal sent Argentina through to victory during a 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.