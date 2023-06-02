Lionel Messi To Leave PSG; Coach Confirms Departure

In a press conference, Galtier answered questions from PSG TV and the media where he said that he had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football.

Galtier said, "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This year, he was an important part of the team, always available during training sessions. I think there have been some remarks and criticisms that are not at all justified. When you're 35 years old and you've got statistics like that in a season with a World Cup in the middle... He's always been at the service of the team and the way the game is played."