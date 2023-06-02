Lionel Messi To Leave PSG; Coach Confirms Departure
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier on Thursday confirmed Lionel Messi's departure at the pre-match press conference
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier on Thursday confirmed Lionel Messi's departure from the club at the pre-match press conference. Messi's last match will be against Clermont at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, June 3.
PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier on Lionel Messi
In a press conference, Galtier answered questions from PSG TV and the media where he said that he had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football.
Galtier said, "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This year, he was an important part of the team, always available during training sessions. I think there have been some remarks and criticisms that are not at all justified. When you're 35 years old and you've got statistics like that in a season with a World Cup in the middle... He's always been at the service of the team and the way the game is played."
Christophe Galtier answered questions from #PSGtv and the media before our #Ligue1 Round 38 game against Clermont, this Saturday 3 June at 21:00 at the Parc des Princes.#ÃnimoSergioRico https://t.co/HjbvV9QnwM— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 1, 2023
Lionel Messi's Career In PSG
Messi arrived in Paris as a free agent in 2021. The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner was welcomed by the crowd with a grand welcoming ceremony, that saw thousands of PSG supporters gathering in front of the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old FIFA World Cup winner scored 16 goals and registered 16 assists in Ligue 1 this season.
However, PSG's failures in the UEFA Champions League in the form of PSG's humiliating exit from the French Cup in the round of 16, followed by a two-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the same stage at the Champions League have annoyed fans with many even booing Messi several times by home fans over the past two seasons.
There was an option to extend Messi's initial two-year deal worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses by a further 12 months, but that given the recent history, the doors have been closed on that front.
Messi has been linked with Saudi Arabia's club, America or returning to Barcelona, but the player hasn't confirmed anything yet.
Also Read: Lionel Messi Confirms Retirement, Says Qatar Final Will Be His Last FIFA World Cup