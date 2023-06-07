Messi Spurns Giant Saudi Offer For Beckham’s Miami, BBC Says

Messi’s move to Major League Soccer would be a significant blow to Saudi Arabia’s global sports ambitions, driven by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Kingdom has been trying to bring more star power to its domestic soccer league after Cristiano Ronaldo joined a Riyadh-based team. The country’s Public Investment Fund has financed the LIV Golf league, which is merging with the PGA Tour, while the sovereign wealth fund has purchased Premier League club Newcastle United, quickly transforming the underachieving team into a serious force in English soccer.