Legends League Cricket 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming & More

At Legends League Cricket, there are two distinctive cricketing formats being played: Regional and Franchise.

The inaugural season of regional format was hosted by Muscat & Oman, and the most recent season, held in March 2023, was hosted by Doha, Qatar.

This year's franchise-led Legends League Cricket will be a six-team tournament and will be played across five cities in India – Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat.

The franchise-based edition of Legends League Cricket, which is being held in India sees six privately owned teams compete in this exciting tournament. India Capitals team is owned by GMR Sportsline, which also co-owns the IPL team Delhi Capitals. The Gujarat Giants team is owned by Adani Sportline, which also owns the Gujarat Giants team in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Bhilwara Kings is owned by The LNJ Bhilwara Group. Manipal Tigers is owned by Manipal Education and Medical Group. Two new teams which have joined the second season are Urbanrisers Hyderabad which the prestigious Urbanrise Group owns in collaboration with Mr. JC Pavan Reddy, and Southern Super Stars which KLO Sports own with Ranjeeth Rathod.

The inaugural match of LLC 2023 is scheduled to kick off on November 18 in Ranchi, where the India Capitals will take on the Bhilwara Kings.

India Capitals are the current champions of the inagural edition of LLC which was held in 2022.