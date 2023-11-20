Legends League Cricket 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming & More
Legends League Cricket 2023 - Six teams will compete in this tournament with matches being played across five cities in India.
At Legends League Cricket, there are two distinctive cricketing formats being played: Regional and Franchise.
The inaugural season of regional format was hosted by Muscat & Oman, and the most recent season, held in March 2023, was hosted by Doha, Qatar.
This year's franchise-led Legends League Cricket will be a six-team tournament and will be played across five cities in India – Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat.
The franchise-based edition of Legends League Cricket, which is being held in India sees six privately owned teams compete in this exciting tournament. India Capitals team is owned by GMR Sportsline, which also co-owns the IPL team Delhi Capitals. The Gujarat Giants team is owned by Adani Sportline, which also owns the Gujarat Giants team in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Bhilwara Kings is owned by The LNJ Bhilwara Group. Manipal Tigers is owned by Manipal Education and Medical Group. Two new teams which have joined the second season are Urbanrisers Hyderabad which the prestigious Urbanrise Group owns in collaboration with Mr. JC Pavan Reddy, and Southern Super Stars which KLO Sports own with Ranjeeth Rathod.
The inaugural match of LLC 2023 is scheduled to kick off on November 18 in Ranchi, where the India Capitals will take on the Bhilwara Kings.
India Capitals are the current champions of the inagural edition of LLC which was held in 2022.
Legends League Cricket 2023 Date And Time
The T20 tournament began on November 18 and the final of LLC 2023 will take place on December 9.
The starting time for the afternoon games will be 3 PM IST whereas starting time for evening fixtures will be 6:30 PM IST.
The tournament will cover a total of 19 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator, and a final (in a similar format as IPL).
A total of six teams will play in the 2023 edition of Legends League Cricket, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Legends League Cricket 2023 Teams
Here are the six teams that are participating in the 2023 edition of Legends League Cricket.
India Capitals
Gujarat Giants
Bhilwara Kings
Manipal Tigers
Southern Super Stars
Urbanrisers Hyderabad
Legends League Cricket 2023 Schedule
The schedule comprises of 15 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
Legends League Cricket 2023 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the Legends League Cricket.
India Capitals
Bharat Chipli, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hashim Amla, Kevin Pietersen, Kirk Edwards, Ricardo Powell, Yalaka Gnaneswara Rao, Ben Dunk (Wk), Morne van Wyk, Ashley Nurse, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, K P Appanna, Munaf Patel, Pravin Tambe, Rusty Theron, Hamish Bennett
Gujarat Giants
Jacques Kallis, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Kevin O’Brien, Seekkuge Prasanna, Parthiv Patel (c), Ben Laughlin, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Sreesanth, Sulieman Benn, Dhruv Raval, Rajat Bhatia
Bhilwara Kings
Lendl Simmons, Solomon Mire, Chris Barnwell, Iqbal Abdulla, Irfan Pathan (c), Jesal Karia, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yusuf Pathan, Pinal Shah, Anureet Singh, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Murtagh, Anand Rajan, Robin Bisht
Manipal Tigers
Amitoze Singh, Hamilton Masakadza, Kyle Coetzer, Mohammad Kaif, Subramaniam Badrinath, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh (c), Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta, Praveen Kumar, Yogesh Takawale, Angelo Perera, Jade Dernbach, Pankaj Singh
Southern Super Stars
Aaron Finch (c), Andre McCarthy, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ross Taylor, Tanmay Srivastava, Upul Tharanga, Bipul Sharma, Farveez Maharoof, Jesse Ryder, Johan Botha, Manvinder Bisla, Shreevats Goswami, Abdur Razzak, Amila Aponso, Ashok Dinda, Pankaj Rao, Suranga Lakmal, Pawn Negi
Urbanrisers Hyderabad
Asghar Afghan, Martin Guptill, Peter Trego, Suresh Raina (c), Tirumalasetti Suman, Dwayne Smith, Stuart Binny, Yogesh Nagar, Amit Paunikar, Chamara Kapugedera, Chris Mpofu, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Morne Morkel, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best, Gurkreeat Mann, Shadab Jakati, Shiva Kant Shukla
Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2023 Live On TV?
The LLC 2023 tournament will be broadcast live on the Star Sports TV Channel in India.
Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Online?
Live streaming of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and also on FanCode app and website.