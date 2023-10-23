Latest ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Move To 1st Position After Defeating New Zealand

Virat Kohli anchored another tricky chase with perfection after Mohammad Shami's sizzling five-wicket haul as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the World Cup in Dharamshala on Sunday, their first win over Black Caps in an ICC event after 20 years.

Shami (5/54) starred with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 273 all out despite Daryl Mitchell's gutsy 130 off 127 balls. Kohli (95 off 104) later anchored India's chase with a near blemish-free knock and shared three crucial 50-run stands with Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) to guide his side home in 48 overs.

With India on the cusp of victory, Kohli went for the record equalling 49th ODI hundred but much to the disappointment of a packed crowd at the HPCA stadium, he was caught in the deep.

With the win, the Indian team moved on top of the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. They have 10 points in five matches and are the only undefeated team in the tournament so far.

New Zealand are second with four wins in five matches followed by South Africa who has six points. After losing their first two games, the Australian team has bounced back with two consecutive victories and are placed fourth on the points table.

Pakistan, who will face Afghanistan on Monday are fifth with four points. Bangladesh, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, England and Afghanistan occupy the bottom five places on the points table with Net Run Rate being the only factor separating them.