Latest ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India In 2nd Position After Defeating Afghanistan
World Cup 2023 Match Today: Australia will face South Africa in the 10th match of the ODI WC in India.
The Pat Cummins-led Australian team will look to bounce back against the Proteas to stay on track for their sixth Men's Cricket World Cup win. They lost to hosts India by six wickets in their opening match on October 8.
South Africa, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning streak in ODIs and if they manage to defeat Australia on Thursday, they will potentially sit on top of the World Cup 2023 points table because of their Net Run Rate.
The 10 teams at the Cricket World Cup 2023 are set to play each other once with little margin for error as only the top four in the standings will progress to the semi-finals.
New Zealand, India and Pakistan are the top three teams on the points table with four points each. All three of them have won both matches so far but New Zealand is top-placed because of their superior NRR (+1.958).
India moved to the second spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 standings after defeating Afghanistan on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led team chased down the target of 273 in 35 overs which gave a significant boost to their Net Run Rate. Pakistan are third in the table with a NRR of +0.927.
South Africa and England are placed fourth and fifth respectively with two points each. Bangladesh team is on the sixth position with a win and a loss in two matches.
Australia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Afghanistan are yet to win a game in the ongoing tournament. Afghanistan is the bottom-placed team on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table with a NRR of -1.907 in two matches.
ICC World Cup 2023 Latest Points Table
World Cup 2023, Match 10: AUS vs SA
Smarting from its opening game defeat against India, a determined Australian team is likely to bring in a fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to bolster its batting line-up against a rampaging South Africa in a World Cup contest in Lucknow on Thursday.
The five-time champions' World Cup campaign was off to the worst possible start as they were handed a six-wicket drubbing by hosts India. The Proteas will head into the contest, high on confidence, having thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opener. With the win, the South Africans announced themselves as contenders.
South Africa will also have the psychological edge over Australia having notched up a big win in their World Cup opener and also rallied from 0-2 to 3-2 win in last month's ODI series.
(With PTI inputs)