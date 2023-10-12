Latest ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India In 2nd Position After Defeating Afghanistan

World Cup 2023 Match Today: Australia will face South Africa in the 10th match of the ODI WC in India.

The Pat Cummins-led Australian team will look to bounce back against the Proteas to stay on track for their sixth Men's Cricket World Cup win. They lost to hosts India by six wickets in their opening match on October 8.

South Africa, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning streak in ODIs and if they manage to defeat Australia on Thursday, they will potentially sit on top of the World Cup 2023 points table because of their Net Run Rate.

The 10 teams at the Cricket World Cup 2023 are set to play each other once with little margin for error as only the top four in the standings will progress to the semi-finals.

New Zealand, India and Pakistan are the top three teams on the points table with four points each. All three of them have won both matches so far but New Zealand is top-placed because of their superior NRR (+1.958).

India moved to the second spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 standings after defeating Afghanistan on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led team chased down the target of 273 in 35 overs which gave a significant boost to their Net Run Rate. Pakistan are third in the table with a NRR of +0.927.

South Africa and England are placed fourth and fifth respectively with two points each. Bangladesh team is on the sixth position with a win and a loss in two matches.

Australia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Afghanistan are yet to win a game in the ongoing tournament. Afghanistan is the bottom-placed team on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table with a NRR of -1.907 in two matches.