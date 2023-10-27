Latest ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here Are The Standings Ahead Of South Africa vs Pakistan Match

South Africa will face Pakistan in the 26th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. A defeat against South Africa on Friday will virtually knock Pakistan out of the World Cup.

With just four points from five matches, it is a must-win game for Pakistan against South Africa at the Chepauk. They are currently placed sixth on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table.

South Africa, on the other hand, has only lost one match in the tournament so far. They have occupied the second spot on the points table with eight points in five matches. South Africa will go on top of the points table if they beat Pakistan as they have a better Net Run Rate (+2.370) then current table toppers India.

The Indian team led by skipper Rohit Sharma is the only undefeated team in the tournament so far with five wins in five matches. New Zealand with four wins in five matches are third on the World Cup points table.

After a poor start, Australia have bounced back by winning three matches consecutively and are fourth on the points table.

Sri Lanka jumped to the fifth spot after defeating defending champions England in Bengaluru on Thursday.

England, opting to bat first, suffered a baffling batting implosion and were bundled out for a paltry 156, courtesy the five wickets shared among themselves by comeback man Angelo Mathews (2/14) and impressive Lahiru Kumara (3/35).

Despite losing a couple of early wickets, Sri Lanka confidently finished their chase as Nissanka (77 off 83 balls) and Samarawickrama (65 off 54 balls) led the process with an unbroken 137-run stand for the third wicket.

With just two points from five matches, England retains a mere theoretical chance to make it to the semifinals, while the Islanders can eye a few stronger outings in the remaining four matches.

Bangladesh have just one win in five matches they have played so far and are at the eighth position on the points table while Netherlands are at the bottom.