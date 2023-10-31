Latest ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Jump To Fifth Position After Defeating Sri Lanka
The result against Sri Lanka helped Afghanistan climb to fifth place on the table with six points. Check out the points table here
Rahmat Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai slammed well-timed half-centuries to complement the superb bowling effort of pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi as Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their World Cup match in Pune on Monday.
Chasing 242 for victory, Afghanistan went past the target in 45.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. A 111-run partnership between Shahidi (58 not out) and Azmatullah (73 not out) for the unbroken fourth wicket stand formed the cornerstone of the big win, their third in this tournament.
The result also helped them climb to fifth place on the table with six points and with three more matches remaining the Afghans will dream of making a run for the semifinals. Sri Lanka remained in sixth spot with four points from six matches.
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is the only undefeated team in the tournament so far and they are sitting on top of the World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points in six games.
South Africa is in the second position with five victories in six matches followed by New Zealand and Australia who have won four matches each in six games.
Pakistan are placed seventh on the points table with two wins and four loses in six games. They will face Bangladesh on Tuesday, who are placed ninth, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bangladesh will look to win their remaining three matches and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Defending champions England are at the bottom of the World Cup 2023 points table with their only win coming against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament. They have been outplayed by their opponents in all the three departments.
ICC World Cup 2023 Latest Points Table
World Cup Match Today: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
All but out of semifinal race, Pakistan would be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak and add some semblance of respect to their floundering campaign when they take on an equally struggling Bangladesh in their do-or-die World Cup match in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Pakistan have just four points in their kitty and they can add a maximum of six more to touch 10 by the end of league stage. Three teams are already above Pakistan and it would be a miracle of sorts if they make it to the knockout stage.
The multiple favourable results are highly unlikely given the fact that Australia have regained their form and New Zealand have also emerged as one of the toughest sides to beat in this tournament. As of today India and South Africa look certain to make the cut while the Trans-Tasman rivals are looking in good shape to grab the other two spots for the semifinals.
Pakistan will not have to just win their remaining matches but they need to win with big margins to swell their net run rate (currently minus 0.387). A defeat against Bangladesh will certainly knock the 1992 champions out of the showpiece.
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
(With PTI inputs)