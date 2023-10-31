Latest ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Jump To Fifth Position After Defeating Sri Lanka

Rahmat Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai slammed well-timed half-centuries to complement the superb bowling effort of pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi as Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their World Cup match in Pune on Monday.

Chasing 242 for victory, Afghanistan went past the target in 45.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. A 111-run partnership between Shahidi (58 not out) and Azmatullah (73 not out) for the unbroken fourth wicket stand formed the cornerstone of the big win, their third in this tournament.

The result also helped them climb to fifth place on the table with six points and with three more matches remaining the Afghans will dream of making a run for the semifinals. Sri Lanka remained in sixth spot with four points from six matches.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is the only undefeated team in the tournament so far and they are sitting on top of the World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points in six games.

South Africa is in the second position with five victories in six matches followed by New Zealand and Australia who have won four matches each in six games.

Pakistan are placed seventh on the points table with two wins and four loses in six games. They will face Bangladesh on Tuesday, who are placed ninth, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bangladesh will look to win their remaining three matches and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Defending champions England are at the bottom of the World Cup 2023 points table with their only win coming against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament. They have been outplayed by their opponents in all the three departments.