Las Vegas GP 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Live Streaming Details And More
Get all the details about the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023, including the schedule, race time in India and where to watch.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is an upcoming Formula One Grand Prix that will take place on a temporary street circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. It will be the first time since 1982 that Formula One has raced in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas GP 2023: Full Schedule, Date And Timings
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time:
November 17, Friday
Practice 1 - 10:00 am to 11:00 am
Practice 2 - 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm
November 18, Saturday
Practice 3 - 10:00 am to 11:00 am
November 19, Sunday
Race: 11.30 am
HERE. WE. GO.— Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2023
The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is GO! #F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/fNdgQCtxoF
The opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was halted just eight minutes in when Carlos Sainz's Ferrari suffered a severe impact from a dislodged manhole cover.
It was reported that multiple drain covers had come loose, prompting the FIA to assess the safety of all covers along the street circuit to ensure their integrity.
Official statement from #LasVegasGP#F1 pic.twitter.com/293QWYSxgC— F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) November 17, 2023
How To Watch Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 In India?
The Las Vegas GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Statistics
The Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the first Formula One race in Las Vegas since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix. It will be the third Grand Prix in the United States to take place on the 2023 calendar after the Miami and the United States Grand Prix.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 2023
Track Length – 6.201km
Most pole positions - NA
Most wins – Alain Prost - NA
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – TBC
Pit stop time loss – TBC
Trivia – F1 previously staged two races in Las Vegas in the early 1980s under the Caesars Palace Grand Prix moniker.