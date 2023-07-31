Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming & More
LPL 2023 which began on July 30 will feature five teams across the breadth of Sri Lanka.
LPL, organized under the guidance of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), is being modeled around the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL).
This will be the 4th edition of the Lanka Premier League after the inaugural one which took place in 2020.
Like previous years, this year as well the league will be contested by teams representing five Sri Lankan cities. The current title-holder team is Jaffna Kings.
LPL 2023 Date And Time
The T20 tournament which began on Sunday, July 30 will end with the final of LPL 2023 taking place on Sunday, August 20.
The starting time for the afternoon games will be 3 PM IST whereas starting time for evening fixtures will be 7:30 PM IST.
The tournament will cover a total of 24 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).
A total of five teams will play in the 2023 edition of Lanka Premier League, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
LPL 2023 Teams
Here are the five teams which are participating in the 2023 edition of the Lanka Premier League.
Jaffna Kings
Dambulla Aura
B-Love Kandy
Galle Titans
Colombo Strikers
LPL 2023 Schedule
The schedule comprises 20 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
LPL 2023 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the five teams participating in the Lanka Premier League.
Jaffna Kings: Captain -
David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne
Galle Titans: Captain -
Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando
B-Love Kandy: Captain -
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanidu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Haris, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aamer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyratne, Avishka Tharindu
Colombo Strikers: Captain -
Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dhananjaya, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lorcan Tucker, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Yashodha Lanka, Angelo Perera
Dambulla Aura: Captain -
Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayathilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathew, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavidu Pathirana, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama
Where to Watch LPL 2023 Live On TV?
Star Sports 3 will telecast the Lanka Premier League 2023 matches in India.
Where to Watch LPL 2023 Live Online?
Live streaming of the Lanka Premier League (MPL) 2023 will be available on the Fancode app and Website.