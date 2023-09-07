India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023: Date, Time And Live Streaming Details
King’s Cup 2023: India to play Iraq in semi-finals on Thursday. Follow for updates on squad, date, time, where to watch, and more.
The Indian men’s football team on Thursday will compete against Iraq in the semi-finals of the 49th King’s Cup 2023 tournament. The tournament will be conducted in a knockout format, between September 7 to 10.
India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023: Date And Time
The India vs Iraq football match starts at 4:00 pm in India on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
The semi-final will be played at 700th Anniversary Stadium, Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Where To Watch India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 Match
The India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final will be live-streamed on FIFA Plus TV and Eurosport India at 4 pm.
King’s Cup 2023: Indian Squad
India Squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh.
Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP.
Head coach: Igor Stimac.
India's talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri will miss the game as he has taken a break to spend time with his wife following the birth of their son.
The King's Cup 2023 will mark India's fourth appearance in the tournament and the first time after 2019 when the Indian football team reached the semi-finals but were defeated by Curacao.
India started playing in the King's Cup in 1977, where they claimed bronze by defeating strong opponents such as South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia. However, in 1981, India did not advance past the group stage.