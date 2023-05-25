Khelo India University Games 2023: Dates, Where To Watch, Schedule And More

The opening ceremony will be of 70-minutes that will begin at the BBD University Cricket ground at 6.50 p.m., with an Army band playing the National Anthem. The program will have songs, thematic performances and lighting of the Games torch by a famous sports personality of the state of Uttar Pradesh, fireworks display etc.

The games mascot 'Jeetu' which is inspired by Barasingha, the state animal of Uttar Pradesh, will also be a part of the celebration for cheering the participants and crowd. The function will conclude with a special performance by renowned singer Kailash Kher.

The dignitaries who will be present on the occasion are UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister for Youth Affairs, Sports and Information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) Nishith Pramanik and Minister of State (Independent charge), Sports and Youth Welfare, government of UP, Girish Chandra Yadav.