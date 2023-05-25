Khelo India University Games 2023: Dates, Where To Watch, Schedule And More
The 10-day-long KIUG 2023, which will conclude on June 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will virtually inaugurate the 10-day sports extravaganza Khelo India University Games (KIUG) at 7 PM via video conferencing. The event is in Lucknow which is all set for a opening ceremony to usher in the third edition one of the India's biggest multi-sport competitions at the higher education level. The event will see 4,900 players from 208 universities of the country participating in the event
GET READY FOR THE GRAND OPENING CEREMONYð— Khelo India (@kheloindia) May 24, 2023
Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will virtually declare OPEN the 3ï¸â£rd edition of #KheloIndia University Games ð¤©
Don't forget to watch it Live on @ddsportschannel#KIUG2022 pic.twitter.com/bA0x79ceuh
Khelo India University Games 2023: Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony will be of 70-minutes that will begin at the BBD University Cricket ground at 6.50 p.m., with an Army band playing the National Anthem. The program will have songs, thematic performances and lighting of the Games torch by a famous sports personality of the state of Uttar Pradesh, fireworks display etc.
The games mascot 'Jeetu' which is inspired by Barasingha, the state animal of Uttar Pradesh, will also be a part of the celebration for cheering the participants and crowd. The function will conclude with a special performance by renowned singer Kailash Kher.
The dignitaries who will be present on the occasion are UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister for Youth Affairs, Sports and Information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) Nishith Pramanik and Minister of State (Independent charge), Sports and Youth Welfare, government of UP, Girish Chandra Yadav.
Khelo India University Games 2023: Where To Watch
The Khelo India University Games 2023 will be live streamed on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. KIUG 2023 will also be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India.
Powering up for an electric Opening Ceremony of Khelo India University Games 2022 â¡ï¸ð«¶â¤ï¸âð¥#KIUG2022 #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/NdZhSpf2ab— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) May 25, 2023
Khelo India University Games 2023: Events
Four cities of Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Noida - will play host to various sports events. Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi will be hosting the shooting competition. The rowing competition will be at Ramgarh Taal in Gorakhpur. The city will make the debut of water sports in this edition of the KIUG. A total 1,900 medals out of which 600 gold, 600 silver and 700 bronze will be at stake for Khelo India University Games 2023.
Sports to be played at different venues
Khelo India University Games 2023: Schedule
Khelo India University Games 2023: Players To Look Out For
Prominent national-level athletes of the Khelo India University Games 2023 will be as follows
Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Arjun Babuta and Sift Kaur Samra in shooting.
Table Tennis: Diya Chitale and Ananya Basak
Football: SK Sahil
Swimming: Aneesh Gowda
Badminton: Malvika Bansod
Tennis: Kabir Hans
Judo: Yash Ghangas
Wrestling: Anshu Malik and Sagar Jaglan