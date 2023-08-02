Juventus vs Real Madrid: Kick-off Time, Where To Watch, Team News
All You Need To Know about the club-friendly fixture between Juventus & Real Madrid.
Juventus vs Real Madrid: Date & Time
Juventus and Real Madrid will face each other in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, USA. The match will kick off at 5 am IST.
Juventus vs Real Madrid: Where to watch
The Juventus vs Real Madrid match will not be telecasted on TV in India. However, fans can watch Juventus vs Real Madrid international friendly match on the FanCode app and website.
Juventus vs Real Madrid: Team News
Following Max Allegri's decision to consider Leonardo Bonucci as surplus to requirements, Juventus's defensive lineup will now feature Danilo, Federico Gatti, and Gleison Bremer. Unfortunately, Nicolo Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot won't be joining the team on the tour. However, Allegri has a wide range of academy talents at his disposal, providing him with various options for selection. Given his pragmatic nature, Allegri is unlikely to make significant changes to the squad that previously drew with Milan. As for Dusan Vlahovic, his involvement remains uncertain due to increasing speculation surrounding his future.
Arda Guler, the exciting new addition, has headed back to Spain for knee treatment, while Dani Ceballos is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Coach Ancelotti, however has players available for midfield and he's expected to rotate the squad once more for the upcoming match. The seasoned players, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, could make a comeback, allowing Jude Bellingham to take a break. In the attacking department, the two Brazilians are likely to form a partnership up top for Los Blancos.
â¼ï¸ð Real Madrid's expected line-up vs Juventus. @diarioas— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 2, 2023
Your thoughts? ð¤ pic.twitter.com/XgIOUu6ZC2