Juventus vs Real Madrid: Kick-off Time, Where To Watch, Team News

Following Max Allegri's decision to consider Leonardo Bonucci as surplus to requirements, Juventus's defensive lineup will now feature Danilo, Federico Gatti, and Gleison Bremer. Unfortunately, Nicolo Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot won't be joining the team on the tour. However, Allegri has a wide range of academy talents at his disposal, providing him with various options for selection. Given his pragmatic nature, Allegri is unlikely to make significant changes to the squad that previously drew with Milan. As for Dusan Vlahovic, his involvement remains uncertain due to increasing speculation surrounding his future.

Arda Guler, the exciting new addition, has headed back to Spain for knee treatment, while Dani Ceballos is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Coach Ancelotti, however has players available for midfield and he's expected to rotate the squad once more for the upcoming match. The seasoned players, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, could make a comeback, allowing Jude Bellingham to take a break. In the attacking department, the two Brazilians are likely to form a partnership up top for Los Blancos.