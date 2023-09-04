Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Announce Birth Of Their First Child; Newborn Named 'Angad'

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan on Monday announced the birth of their first child.

In the post, they also revealed the name of their child as 'Angad Jasprit Bumrah'.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bumrah announced the news and said "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine!"

"This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana", the pacer wrote.