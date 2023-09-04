Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Announce Birth Of Their First Child; Newborn Named 'Angad'
Jasprit Bumrah recently returned home from Sri Lanka after India's Asia Cup 2023 match vs Pakistan.
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan on Monday announced the birth of their first child.
In the post, they also revealed the name of their child as 'Angad Jasprit Bumrah'.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bumrah announced the news and said "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine!"
"This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana", the pacer wrote.
Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and canât wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it â¤ï¸ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023
Bumrah's teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Dinesh Karthik were among many others who congratulated the couple on Instagram.
Jasprit Bumrah returned home from Sri Lanka after India's Asia Cup 2023 match vs Pakistan citing personal reasons. The pacer will be unavailable for Team India's match against Nepal on Monday. Bumrah is said to be available for the Super Four stage of the tournament.
Bumrah made his return to India's ODI side after recovering from injury. He did not get a chance to bowl against Pakistan as the match was washed out due to rain.
The team management would have been eager to see how Bumrah responded to the task of bowling 10 overs and fielding the length of 50 overs.
Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bumrah in the playing XI against Nepal.