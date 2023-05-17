Italian GP: F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Cancelled Due To Flooding In Italy

In a statement Formula 1 said, "The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region. It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time."

The F1 community sent its thoughts to the people and communities affected by floods in the region and paid tribute to the work of emergency services who are doing everything that they can do to help the ones in need. F1 also added that it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services, after the infrastructure minister in Italy's government Matteo Salvini requested the race be cancelled to favour the flow of resources and help the hardest hit areas of the flooding.

As the Santerno River runs right next to the track, the Formula One personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region.