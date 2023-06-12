Ireland's Harry Tector Wins ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award for May 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Ireland's Harry Tector as the winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for May 2023

He is the first-ever player from Ireland's Men's team to win the POTM award. Tector was voted the POTM over Pakistan captain Babar Azam, and Bangladesh's batter Najmul Hossain Shanto

According to ICC, the 23-year-old won the award for this stunning performance against Bangladesh last month. He scored 140 in 112 deliveries in the second ODI on May 12.

The Ireland batter played a knock of 45 from 48 balls in the third ODI vs Bangladesh.

Bangladesh beat Ireland 2-1 to win the 3-match ODI series in England.

"I'm delighted with the Award and would like to thank those who voted for me, however, cricket is a team sport first-and-foremost, so the Award is more a reflection on the performances and progress of the Ireland Men's squad," ICC quoted Tector as saying.

"Without the support of Heinrich [Malan], Andrew [Balbirnie] and the dedicated group of coaches and players I work with, I wouldn't have been able to win this Award," he added.