IPL 2024 Auction: Remaining Purse Amount, Total Number Of Player Slots Available For All 10 Teams
With the 2023 ODI World Cup done and dusted, all attention will now shift to the next mega event, the IPL. All ten teams have already announced their list of players retained and released for the 2024 edition of IPL, which should start in March next year.
IPL trades are also happening thick and fast with some notable names getting swapped and not to forget the IPL Auction which will happen next month. So the IPL fever will soon take center stage as far as T20 cricket is concerned.
So let's look at where all the ten teams stand with respect to the important squad details like total number of players available, total money spent, salary cap and more.
IPL 2024 Teams
Here are the 10 teams which will be participating in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Delhi Capitals (DC)
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)
First, let's take a look at the number of players available with each of these 10 teams and the number of slots available to fill in the entire quota of 25 players, which includes 8 overseas players.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Number of players in the squad and available slots
MS Dhoni's CSK has 19 players in their squad including 5 overseas players. CSK has 6 available slots in their squad, with 3 reserved for overseas players.
Gujarat Titans (GT): Number of players in the squad and available slots
GT has 17 players in their squad including 6 overseas players. GT has 8 available slots in their squad, with 2 reserved for overseas players.
Mumbai Indians (MI): Number of players in the squad and available slots
Rohit Sharma's MI has 17 players in their squad including 4 overseas players. MI has 8 available slots in their squad, with 4 reserved for overseas players.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Number of players in the squad and available slots
KL Rahul's LSG has 19 players in their squad including 6 overseas players. LSG has 6 available slots in their squad, with 2 reserved for overseas players.
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Number of players in the squad and available slots
Sanju Samson's RR has 17 players in their squad including 5 overseas players. RR has 8 available slots in their squad, with 3 reserved for overseas players.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Number of players in the squad and available slots
Faf du Plessis' RCB has 19 players in their squad including 5 overseas players. RCB has 6 available slots in their squad, with 3 reserved for overseas players.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Number of players in the squad and available slots
Shreyas Iyer's KKR has 13 players in their squad including 4 overseas players. KKR has 12 available slots in their squad, with 4 reserved for overseas players.
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Number of players in the squad and available slots
Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS has 17 players in their squad including 6 overseas players. PBKS has 8 available slots in their squad, with 2 reserved for overseas players.
Delhi Capitals (DC): Number of players in the squad and available slots
David Warner's DC has 16 players in their squad including 4 overseas players. DC has 9 available slots in their squad, with 4 reserved for overseas players.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): Number of players in the squad and available slots
Aiden Markram's SRH has 19 players in their squad including 5 overseas players. SRH has 6 available slots in their squad, with 3 reserved for overseas players.
IPL 2024 Auction: Remaining Purse Of All Teams
Now, let's take a look at the total money spent by each of these 10 IPL teams and the remaining purse amount available for them to use in the IPL 2024 mini auction. Each IPL team is allotted a budget of Rs 100 crore along with an additional Rs 5 crore with the IPL Governing Council increasing the purse for the 2024 auction.
CSK Total Money Spent: Rs 68.6 crore.
How much money does CSK have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 31.4 crore.
GT Total Money Spent: Rs 61.85 crore.
How much money does GT have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 38.15 crore.
MI Total Money Spent: Rs 82.25 crore.
How much money does MI have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 17.25 crore.
LSG Total Money Spent: Rs 86.85 crore.
How much money does LSG have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 13.15 crore.
RR Total Money Spent: Rs 85.5 crore.
How much money does RR have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 14.5 crore.
RCB Total Money Spent: Rs 76.75 crore.
How much money does RCB have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 23.25 crore
KKR Total Money Spent: Rs 67.3 crore.
How much money does KKR have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 32.7 crore.
PBKS Total Money Spent: Rs 70.9 crore.
How much money does PBKS have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 29.1 crore.
DC Total Money Spent: Rs 71.05 crore.
How much money does DC have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 28.95 crore.
SRH Total Money Spent: Rs 66 crore.
How much money does SRH have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?: Rs 34 crore.
So, Gujarat Titans has the highest purse value going into the IPL 2024 auction whereas Lucknow Super Giants has the lowest purse value going into the IPL 2024 auction.
IPL 2024 Mini Auction Date
The IPL 2024 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 19 and will be held in Dubai. This is the first time in the history of the IPL that the auction will take place outside India.