IPL 2024 Auction: Remaining Purse Amount, Total Number Of Player Slots Available For All 10 Teams

With the 2023 ODI World Cup done and dusted, all attention will now shift to the next mega event, the IPL. All ten teams have already announced their list of players retained and released for the 2024 edition of IPL, which should start in March next year.

IPL trades are also happening thick and fast with some notable names getting swapped and not to forget the IPL Auction which will happen next month. So the IPL fever will soon take center stage as far as T20 cricket is concerned.

So let's look at where all the ten teams stand with respect to the important squad details like total number of players available, total money spent, salary cap and more.