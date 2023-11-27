IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya And Cameron Green Traded To MI And RCB; Details Here
In their debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted IPL trophy.
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises.
The deal has been completed following days of intense drama.
On Sunday at 5 pm, the IPL retention window was closed and at that point, Gujarat Titans named their IPL-winning captain in the retention list raising a lot of eyebrows.
However, it was learnt that the formal paperwork wasn't yet completed and hence IPL and BCCI didn't give green light of approval for the most anticipated move of this transfer season.
Hardik Pandya spent two years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In their debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted IPL trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.
Mumbai Indians, who have one of the most systematic team building process, have roped in Pandya with a long term plan in mind as there will be a mega auction in 2025 and every franchise will try to build a new team with a young core.
On Hardik Pandya's return to MI, Nita Ambani said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!”
"Feels good to be back," Hardik said in a post on X.
This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. ð #OneFamily @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/o4zTC5EPAC— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 27, 2023
GT's star batter Shubman Gill has been named the captain for the upcoming season.
ððððððð ðððð ð«¡#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/tCizo2Wt2b— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 27, 2023
In an official statement, the IPL said that MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping Rs 17,50,00,000 (Rs 17.50 crore) at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches.
The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Both trades have been carried out as per the existing player fees.
