IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Returns To KKR For Upcoming Season; Details Here
Gambhir played for KRR from 2011-2017 and led the team to the IPL title twice.
IPL 2024: The Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir as mentor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
Gambhir played for KRR from 2011-2017 and led the team to the IPL title twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.
"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," Gambhir said on his return.
Iâm back. Iâm hungry. Iâm No.23. Ami KKR â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/KDRneHmzN4— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 22, 2023
Welcoming Gambhir back to KKR, Shah Rukh Khan said: "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir (head coach Chandrakant Pandit) and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."
For the previous two seasons, Gautam Gambhir was the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The former India cricketer penned a note for the LSG fans on his X account.
"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable," Gambhir wrote.
"I would like to thank Dr Sanjiv Goenka for his inpiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I am sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade," he added.