IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Returns To KKR For Upcoming Season; Details Here

IPL 2024: The Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir as mentor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Gambhir played for KRR from 2011-2017 and led the team to the IPL title twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," Gambhir said on his return.