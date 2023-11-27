IPL 2024 Auction: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Teams
While the Mumbai side named Rohit Sharma as their captain for IPL 2024, England pacer Jofra Archer has been released.
IPL 2024: The player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season closed on Sunday and the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players.
It is official now that Gujarat Titans’ (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises.
Pandya joined Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to the title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.
MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping Rs 17,50,00,000 at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches.
An official list of the players retained and released by the 10 teams have been released. Take a look:
1. Chennai Super Kings
The Chennai Super Kings released eight players ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of Indian cricket following the successful IPL 2023 campaign.
Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Meanwhile, Dwaine Pretorius joined the Super Kings in 2022. He played seven matches and was a part of the winning squad of the Super Kings in 2023.
New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was picked by the Super Kings in the IPL 2023 player auction but missed the season due to injury. South African pacer Magala was his replacement.
Left-arm pacer Akash was the replacement for Mukesh Choudhary in IPL 2023. Bhagath Varma joined the Super Kings in 2021 while Senapati was picked ahead of IPL 2022.
IPL 2024: List Of Players Released By CSK
Ben Stokes
Dwaine Pretorius
Bhagath Varma
Subhranshu Senapati
Ambati Rayudu (Retired)
Akash Singh
Kyle Jamieson
Sisanda Magala
IPL 2024: CSK Retained Players List
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Devon Conway
Moeen Ali
Shivam Dube
Ravindra Jadeja
MS Dhoni (C & WK)
Ajinkya Rahane
Deepak Chahar
Maheesh Theekshana
Mukesh Choudhary
Mitchell Santner
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Simarjeet Singh
Matheesha Pathirana
Tushar Deshpande
Prashant Solanki
Shaik Rasheed
Nishant Sindhu
Ajay Mandal.
2. Royal Challengers Bangalore
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained 18 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction, a list that features marquee players such as Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj, among others.
Among the 11 released players are the likes of Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga - both signed for INR 10.75 Crore in the IPL 2022 Auction - apart from pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was also signed by RCB for INR 7.75 Crore.
IPL 2024: List Of Players Released By RCB
Avinash Singh
David Willey
Finn Allen
Harshal Patel
Josh Hazlewood
Kedar Jadhav
Michael Bracewell
Siddharth Kaul
Sonu Yadav
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wayne Parnell
IPL 2024: RCB Retained Players List
Akash Deep
Anuj Rawat
Dinesh Karthik
Faf Du Plessis
Glenn Maxwell
Himanshu Sharma
Karn Sharma
Mahipal Lomror
Manoj Bhandage
Mayank Dagar (Traded)
Mohammed Siraj
Rajan Kumar
Rajat Patidar
Reece Topley
Suyash Prabhudessai
Virat Kohli
Vyshak Vijay Kumar
Will Jacks
Cameron Green (Traded)
3. Mumbai Indians
Mumbai side has named Rohit Sharma as their captain for IPL 2024 and England pacer Jofra Archer has been released. Archer is still recuperating from an elbow surgery.
IPL 2024: List Of Players Released By Mumbai Indians
Chris Jordan
Duan Jansen
Hrithik Shokeen
Jhye Richardson
Jofra Archer
Mohd. Arshad Khan
Raghav Goyal
Ramandeep Singh
Riley Meredith
Sandeep Warrier
Tristan Stubbs
Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Players List
Akash Madhwal
Arjun Tendulkar
Cameron Green
Dewald Brevis
Ishan Kishan
Jason Behrendorff
Jasprit Bumrah
Kumar Kartikeya Singh
N. Tilak Varma
Nehal Wadhera
Piyush Chawla
Rohit Sharma
Romario Shepherd (Traded)
Shams Mulani
Surya Kumar Yadav
Tim David
Vishnu Vinod
Hardik Pandya (Traded)
4. Gujarat Titans
Players Released By Gujarat Titans Ahead Of IPL 2024
Alzarri Joseph
Dasun Shanaka
K.S. Bharat
Odean Smith
Pradeep Sangwan
Shivam Mavi
Urvil Patel
Yash Dayal
IPL 2024: Full List Of Players Retained By Gujarat Titans
Abhinav Sadarangani
B. Sai Sudharsan
Darshan Nalkande
David Miller
Jayant Yadav
Joshua Little
Kane Williamson
Matthew Wade
Mohammad Shami
Mohit Sharma
Noor Ahmad
R. Sai Kishore
Rahul Tewatia
Rashid Khan
Shubman Gill
Vijay Shankar
Wriddhiman Saha
5. Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals have decided to retain their explosive opener Prithvi Shaw, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered during his county cricket stint.
While Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey, two players no longer suited to demands of a top-tier T20 meet like IPL, were released earlier, it is understood that head coach Ricky Ponting and team director Sourav Ganguly have a lot of faith in Shaw's abilities and expect him to get fit before the IPL starts in late March next year.
IPL 2024: Players Released By DC Ahead Of Auction
Aman Khan
Chetan Sakariya
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Manish Pandey
Mustafizur Rahman
Phil Salt
Priyam Garg
Rilee Rossouw
Ripal Patel
Rovman Powell
Sarfaraz Khan
Delhi Capitals Retained Players List IPL 2024
Abhishek Porel
Anrich Nortje
Axar Patel
David Warner
Ishant Sharma
Kuldeep Yadav
Lalit Yadav
Lungisani Ngidi
Mitchell Marsh
Mukesh Kumar
Pravin Dubey
Prithvi Shaw
Rishabh Pant
Syed Khaleel Ahmed
Vicky Ostwal
Yash Dhull
6. Rajasthan Royals
The Royals have retained 17 players, which meant 9 players were released from the franchise. Earlier on Saturday night, overseas Royal Joe Root announced he will no longer feature in the IPL, thereby opting out of the tournament for the near future.
IPL 2024: Players Released By Rajasthan Royals
Abdul P A
Akash Vashisht
Jason Holder
Joe Root
K.C Cariappa
K.M. Asif
Kuldip Yadav
Murugan Ashwin
Obed Mccoy
Rajasthan Royals Retained Players IPL 2024
Adam Zampa
Avesh Khan (Traded In)
Dhruv Jurel
Donovan Ferreira
Jos Buttler
Kuldeep Sen
Kunal Rathore
Navdeep Saini
Prasidh Krishna
R. Ashwin
Riyan Parag
Sandeep Sharma
Sanju Samson
Shimron Hetmyer
Trent Boult
Yashaswi Jaiswal
Yuzvendra Chahal
7. Lucknow Super Giants
Joining a batting line-up filled with international superstars like Quinton de Kock, and Nicholas Pooran and budding local talent like Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad will be left-hander Devdutt Padikkal, who has been traded in from Rajasthan Royals.
LSG’s bowling lineup will be further bolstered by the availability of Mohsin Khan, who was injured for a major part of IPL 2023 and young speedster Mayank Yadav.
IPL 2024: Players Released By Lucknow Super Giants
Arpit Guleria
Daniel Sams
Jaydev Unadkat
Karan Sharma
Karun Nair
Manan Vohra
Suryansh Shegde
Swapnil Singh
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players List
Amit Mishra
Ayush Badoni
Deepak Hooda
Devdutt Padikkal (Traded In)
K. Gowtham
KL Rahul
Krunal Pandya
Kyle Mayers
Marcus Stoinis
Mark Wood
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
Naveen Ul Haq
Nicholas Pooran
Prerak Mankad
Quinton De Kock
Ravi Bishnoi
Yash Thakur
Yudhvir Charak
8. Kolkata Knight Riders
The Knight Riders have retained 13 out of 25 players from the IPL 2023 season. Shreyas Iyer has been retained and he makes his return to the IPL in the upcoming season after being ruled out of the last season due to an injury.
Seasoned campaigners Sunil Narine and Andre Russell continue to be a part of the set-up for KKR while exceptional performers like Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana have been retained as well.
KKR have also shown faith in the young fast bowlers, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora who impressed everyone with their skills last season. KKR coaching staff have been bolstered by the addition of Gautam Gambhir who recently joined the squad as a mentor for the upcoming season.
Players Released By KKR Ahead Of IPL 2024 Auction
Aarya Desai
David Wiese
Johnson Charles
Kulwant Khejroliya
Litton Das
Lockie Ferguson
Mandeep Singh
N Jagadeesan
Shakib Al Hasan
Shardul Thakur
Tim Southee
Umesh Yadav
IPL 2024: List Of Players Retained By KKR
Shreyas Iyer (C)
Andre Russell
Anukul Roy
Harshit Rana
Jason Roy
Nitish Rana
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rinku Singh
Sunil Narine
Suyash Sharma
Vaibhav Arora
Varun Chakaravarthy
Venkatesh Iyer
9. Punjab Kings
Full List Of Players Released By Punjab Kings
Baltej Dhanda
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Gurnoor Singh Brar
Matthew Short
Mohit Rathee
Raj Angad Bawa
Shahrukh Khan
IPL 2024: List Of Players Retained By Punjab Kings
Arshdeep Singh
Atharva Taide
Harpreet Brar
Harpreet Bhatia
Jitesh Sharma
Jonny Bairstow
Kagiso Rabada
Liam Livingstone
Nathan Ellis
Prabhsimran Singh
Rahul Chahar
Rishi Dhawan
Sam Curran
Shikhar Dhawan
Shivam Singh
Sikandar Raza
Vidwath Kaverappa
10. Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2024: Players Released By Sunrisers Hyderabad
Vivrant Sharma
Adil Rashid
Akeal Hosein
Harry Brook
Kartik Tyagi
Samarth Vyas
Full List Of Players Retained By SRH
Abdul Samad
Abhishek Sharma
Aiden Markram
Anmolpreet Singh
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Glenn Phillips
Heinrich Klaasen
Marco Jansen
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Markande
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Rahul Tripathi
Sanvir Singh
Shahbaz Ahamad (Traded In)
T. Natarajan
Umran Malik
Upendra Singh Yadav
Washington Sundar