IPL 2024 Auction: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Teams

IPL 2024: The player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season closed on Sunday and the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players.

It is official now that Gujarat Titans’ (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises.

Pandya joined Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to the title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.

MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping Rs 17,50,00,000 at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches.

An official list of the players retained and released by the 10 teams have been released. Take a look: