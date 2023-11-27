BQPrimeSportsIPL 2024 Auction: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Teams
IPL 2024 Auction: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Teams

While the Mumbai side named Rohit Sharma as their captain for IPL 2024, England pacer Jofra Archer has been released.

27 Nov 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Image Source: X/@IPL/BCCI
Image Source: X/@IPL/BCCI

IPL 2024: The player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season closed on Sunday and the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players. 

It is official now that Gujarat Titans’ (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises.

Pandya joined Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to the title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.

MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping Rs 17,50,00,000 at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches. 

An official list of the players retained and released by the 10 teams have been released. Take a look:

1. Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings released eight players ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of Indian cricket following the successful IPL 2023 campaign.

Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Meanwhile, Dwaine Pretorius joined the Super Kings in 2022. He played seven matches and was a part of the winning squad of the Super Kings in 2023. 

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was picked by the Super Kings in the IPL 2023 player auction but missed the season due to injury. South African pacer Magala was his replacement. 

Left-arm pacer Akash was the replacement for Mukesh Choudhary in IPL 2023. Bhagath Varma joined the Super Kings in 2021 while Senapati was picked ahead of IPL 2022.

IPL 2024: List Of Players Released By CSK

  • Ben Stokes

  • Dwaine Pretorius

  • Bhagath Varma

  • Subhranshu Senapati

  • Ambati Rayudu (Retired)

  • Akash Singh

  • Kyle Jamieson

  • Sisanda Magala

IPL 2024: CSK Retained Players List

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • Devon Conway

  • Moeen Ali

  • Shivam Dube

  • Ravindra Jadeja

  • MS Dhoni (C & WK)

  • Ajinkya Rahane

  • Deepak Chahar

  • Maheesh Theekshana

  • Mukesh Choudhary

  • Mitchell Santner

  • Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  • Simarjeet Singh

  • Matheesha Pathirana

  • Tushar Deshpande

  • Prashant Solanki

  • Shaik Rasheed

  • Nishant Sindhu

  • Ajay Mandal.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained 18 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction, a list that features marquee players such as Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj, among others.

Among the 11 released players are the likes of Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga - both signed for INR 10.75 Crore in the IPL 2022 Auction - apart from pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was also signed by RCB for INR 7.75 Crore.

IPL 2024: List Of Players Released By RCB 

  • Avinash Singh

  • David Willey

  • Finn Allen

  • Harshal Patel

  • Josh Hazlewood

  • Kedar Jadhav

  • Michael Bracewell

  • Siddharth Kaul

  • Sonu Yadav

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

  • Wayne Parnell

IPL 2024: RCB Retained Players List

  • Akash Deep

  • Anuj Rawat

  • Dinesh  Karthik

  • Faf Du Plessis

  • Glenn Maxwell

  • Himanshu Sharma

  • Karn Sharma

  • Mahipal Lomror

  • Manoj Bhandage

  • Mayank Dagar (Traded)

  • Mohammed Siraj

  • Rajan Kumar

  • Rajat Patidar

  • Reece Topley

  • Suyash Prabhudessai

  • Virat Kohli

  • Vyshak Vijay Kumar

  • Will Jacks

  • Cameron Green (Traded)

3. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai side has named Rohit Sharma as their captain for IPL 2024 and England pacer Jofra Archer has been released. Archer is still recuperating from an elbow surgery.

IPL 2024: List Of Players Released By Mumbai Indians

  • Chris Jordan

  • Duan Jansen

  • Hrithik Shokeen

  • Jhye Richardson

  • Jofra Archer

  • Mohd. Arshad Khan

  • Raghav Goyal

  • Ramandeep Singh

  • Riley Meredith

  • Sandeep Warrier

  • Tristan Stubbs

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Players List

  • Akash Madhwal

  • Arjun Tendulkar

  • Cameron Green

  • Dewald Brevis

  • Ishan Kishan

  • Jason Behrendorff

  • Jasprit Bumrah

  • Kumar Kartikeya Singh

  • N. Tilak Varma

  • Nehal Wadhera

  • Piyush Chawla

  • Rohit Sharma

  • Romario Shepherd (Traded)

  • Shams Mulani

  • Surya Kumar Yadav

  • Tim David

  • Vishnu Vinod

  • Hardik Pandya (Traded)

4. Gujarat Titans

Players Released By Gujarat Titans Ahead Of IPL 2024

  • Alzarri Joseph

  • Dasun Shanaka

  • K.S. Bharat

  • Odean Smith

  • Pradeep Sangwan

  • Shivam Mavi

  • Urvil Patel

  • Yash Dayal

IPL 2024: Full List Of Players Retained By Gujarat Titans

  • Abhinav Sadarangani

  • B. Sai Sudharsan

  • Darshan Nalkande

  • David Miller

  • Jayant Yadav

  • Joshua Little

  • Kane Williamson

  • Matthew Wade

  • Mohammad Shami

  • Mohit Sharma

  • Noor Ahmad

  • R. Sai Kishore

  • Rahul Tewatia

  • Rashid Khan

  • Shubman Gill

  • Vijay Shankar

  • Wriddhiman  Saha

5. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have decided to retain their explosive opener Prithvi Shaw, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered during his county cricket stint.

While Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey, two players no longer suited to demands of a top-tier T20 meet like IPL, were released earlier, it is understood that head coach Ricky Ponting and team director Sourav Ganguly have a lot of faith in Shaw's abilities and expect him to get fit before the IPL starts in late March next year.

IPL 2024: Players Released By DC Ahead Of Auction

  • Aman Khan

  • Chetan Sakariya

  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti

  • Manish Pandey

  • Mustafizur Rahman

  • Phil Salt

  • Priyam Garg

  • Rilee Rossouw

  • Ripal Patel

  • Rovman Powell

  • Sarfaraz Khan

Delhi Capitals Retained Players List IPL 2024

  • Abhishek Porel

  • Anrich Nortje

  • Axar Patel

  • David Warner

  • Ishant Sharma

  • Kuldeep Yadav

  • Lalit Yadav

  • Lungisani Ngidi

  • Mitchell Marsh

  • Mukesh Kumar

  • Pravin Dubey

  • Prithvi Shaw

  • Rishabh Pant

  • Syed Khaleel Ahmed

  • Vicky Ostwal

  • Yash Dhull

6. Rajasthan Royals

The Royals have retained 17 players, which meant 9 players were released from the franchise. Earlier on Saturday night, overseas Royal Joe Root announced he will no longer feature in the IPL, thereby opting out of the tournament for the near future. 

IPL 2024: Players Released By Rajasthan Royals

  • Abdul P A

  • Akash Vashisht

  • Jason Holder

  • Joe Root

  • K.C Cariappa

  • K.M. Asif

  • Kuldip Yadav

  • Murugan Ashwin

  • Obed Mccoy

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players IPL 2024

  • Adam Zampa

  • Avesh Khan (Traded In)

  • Dhruv Jurel

  • Donovan Ferreira

  • Jos Buttler

  • Kuldeep Sen

  • Kunal Rathore

  • Navdeep Saini

  • Prasidh Krishna

  • R. Ashwin

  • Riyan Parag

  • Sandeep Sharma

  • Sanju Samson

  • Shimron Hetmyer

  • Trent Boult

  • Yashaswi Jaiswal

  • Yuzvendra Chahal

7. Lucknow Super Giants

Joining a batting line-up filled with international superstars like Quinton de Kock, and Nicholas Pooran and budding local talent like Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad will be left-hander Devdutt Padikkal, who has been traded in from Rajasthan Royals.

LSG’s bowling lineup will be further bolstered by the availability of Mohsin Khan, who was injured for a major part of IPL 2023 and young speedster Mayank Yadav.

IPL 2024: Players Released By Lucknow Super Giants

  • Arpit Guleria

  • Daniel Sams

  • Jaydev Unadkat

  • Karan Sharma

  • Karun Nair

  • Manan Vohra

  • Suryansh Shegde

  • Swapnil Singh

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players List

  • Amit Mishra

  • Ayush Badoni

  • Deepak Hooda

  • Devdutt Padikkal (Traded In)

  • K. Gowtham

  • KL Rahul

  • Krunal Pandya

  • Kyle Mayers

  • Marcus Stoinis

  • Mark Wood

  • Mayank Yadav

  • Mohsin Khan

  • Naveen Ul Haq

  • Nicholas Pooran

  • Prerak Mankad

  • Quinton De Kock

  • Ravi Bishnoi

  • Yash Thakur

  • Yudhvir Charak

8. Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders have retained 13 out of 25 players from the IPL 2023 season. Shreyas Iyer has been retained and he makes his return to the IPL in the upcoming season after being ruled out of the last season due to an injury.

Seasoned campaigners Sunil Narine and Andre Russell continue to be a part of the set-up for KKR while exceptional performers like Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana have been retained as well.

KKR have also shown faith in the young fast bowlers, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora who impressed everyone with their skills last season. KKR coaching staff have been bolstered by the addition of Gautam Gambhir who recently joined the squad as a mentor for the upcoming season.

Players Released By KKR Ahead Of IPL 2024 Auction

  • Aarya Desai

  • David Wiese

  • Johnson Charles

  • Kulwant Khejroliya

  • Litton Das

  • Lockie Ferguson

  • Mandeep Singh

  • N Jagadeesan

  • Shakib Al Hasan

  • Shardul Thakur

  • Tim Southee

  • Umesh Yadav

IPL 2024: List Of Players Retained By KKR

  • Shreyas Iyer (C)

  • Andre Russell

  • Anukul Roy

  • Harshit Rana

  • Jason Roy

  • Nitish Rana

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  • Rinku Singh

  • Sunil Narine

  • Suyash Sharma

  • Vaibhav Arora

  • Varun Chakaravarthy

  • Venkatesh Iyer

9. Punjab Kings

Full List Of Players Released By Punjab Kings

  • Baltej Dhanda

  • Bhanuka Rajapaksa

  • Gurnoor Singh Brar

  • Matthew Short

  • Mohit Rathee

  • Raj Angad Bawa

  • Shahrukh Khan

IPL 2024: List Of Players Retained By Punjab Kings

  • Arshdeep Singh

  • Atharva Taide

  • Harpreet Brar

  • Harpreet Bhatia

  • Jitesh Sharma

  • Jonny Bairstow

  • Kagiso Rabada

  • Liam Livingstone

  • Nathan Ellis

  • Prabhsimran Singh

  • Rahul Chahar

  • Rishi Dhawan

  • Sam Curran

  • Shikhar Dhawan

  • Shivam Singh

  • Sikandar Raza

  • Vidwath Kaverappa

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2024: Players Released By Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • Vivrant Sharma

  • Adil Rashid

  • Akeal Hosein

  • Harry Brook

  • Kartik Tyagi

  • Samarth Vyas

Full List Of Players Retained By SRH

  • Abdul Samad

  • Abhishek Sharma

  • Aiden Markram

  • Anmolpreet Singh

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • Glenn Phillips

  • Heinrich Klaasen

  • Marco Jansen

  • Mayank Agarwal

  • Mayank Markande

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy

  • Rahul Tripathi

  • Sanvir  Singh

  • Shahbaz Ahamad (Traded In)

  • T. Natarajan

  • Umran Malik

  • Upendra Singh Yadav

  • Washington Sundar

